News

Surveyor-General: Buildings, bridges will continue to collapse, unless…

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Comment(0)

The Surveyor-General of the Federation, Abduganiyu Adeyemi Adebomehin, yesterday said there would continue to be building and bridges collapse in Nigeria, unless strict rules and regulations guiding building are strictly followed. He said so long as people would continue to build in breach of the laid down rules and regulations guiding construction works at all levels, buildings would always crash and citizens would continue to be the victims.

Adebomehin made the disclosure in a keynote address at a meeting with State Surveyors-General held in Kano yesterday. He said most of the recent building collapse in Lagos and Kano states were as a result of the use of inferior materials, which always result in building collapse. The surveyor-general said if we want an end to building collapse in the country, there is the need for surveyors to always come around and test the soil and see whether it has the weight and strength to carry the building or not and for how long.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

More than half of American adults vaccinated as COVID-19 cases ebb

Posted on Author Reporter

  More than half of all adults in the United States have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the White House said on Tuesday, roughly six weeks before U.S. President Joe Biden’s July 4 goal of 70% of the adult population receiving at least one shot. The halfway mark comes as federal, state and local leaders […]
News Top Stories

Adeboye backs #EndSARS protesters

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has lend his support for the youth in the ongoing nationwide #EndSARS protest. The RCCG GO stated that he supported the Nigerian youths in “speaking up” to their rights. Pastor Adeboye in a short tweet on his verified Twitter account, @ PastorEAAdeboye, […]
News

Nigeria records 176 fresh COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 57,613 on Tuesday night following 176 fresh infections, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said in an update. Lagos recorded 73 of the 176 cases, followed by Plateau with 50, FCT with 17 and Rivers 8. The total confirmed cases so far in Nigeria now stands at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica