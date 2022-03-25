Surveyor-General: Buildings, bridges will continue to collapse, unless…

The Surveyor-General of the Federation, Abduganiyu Adeyemi Adebomehin, yesterday said there would continue to be building and bridges collapse in Nigeria, unless strict rules and regulations guiding building are strictly followed. He said so long as people would continue to build in breach of the laid down rules and regulations guiding construction works at all levels, buildings would always crash and citizens would continue to be the victims.

Adebomehin made the disclosure in a keynote address at a meeting with State Surveyors-General held in Kano yesterday. He said most of the recent building collapse in Lagos and Kano states were as a result of the use of inferior materials, which always result in building collapse. The surveyor-general said if we want an end to building collapse in the country, there is the need for surveyors to always come around and test the soil and see whether it has the weight and strength to carry the building or not and for how long.

