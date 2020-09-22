Business

Surveyors decry destruction of survey control monuments

Apparently worried by the abuse, the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS) has expressed displeasure at the high rate of destruction of survey control monuments across Lagos State.

 

According to the Chairman, NIS, Lagos State chapter, Mr. Adeleke Adesina, members of the public should not see survey marks as ordinary blocks.

 

Speaking at a professional retreat by the body, he said there was another report of threat to another control monument around Topo in Badagry Local Government area of the state by residents of an estate in the locality.

 

He said: ““Survey control monuments are permanent markers whose position are known and are used for the coordination and re-establishment of subsequent controls and survey points.”

 

Adeleke, who also visited the location with some officers of the institution and staff of the Lagos State Surveyor Generals office, educated construction workers and some residents of the estate on the importance of survey monuments.

 

According to him, the monuments were made with metal rods buried into the ground, cast in concrete and rising at least a meter above ground level. “They are often marked with a series of alphabets and numbers and they are not to be defaced, destroyed or removed,” he said.

 

He further affirmed that “under the Surveyors Registration Council of Nigeria (SURCON) Act cap 425 of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, traditional rulers, local government chairmen and occupiers of properties where the beacons are located are empowered legally to protect survey markers.

 

“It is however unlawful to willfully deface, destroy or remove a survey marker. He noted that while members of the public often do not remove or destroy a survey marker out of malice but they do so out of ignorance about the importance of such markers.”

 

Adeleke explained that absence of accurate survey monuments could compromise the integrity of survey data and since accurate data is the bedrock of every meaningful infrastructural development, continual destruction of survey monuments would lead to disconnections between old and new surveys.

 

Besides, he said such act ultimately constituted an impediment to development in areas where the monuments have been destroyed.

 

The chairman, therefore, appealed to members of the public to report any threat or destruction of survey markers to the office of the State Surveyor-General, the state branch of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors or the nearest police station

