Surveyors trained on improving survey practice

Surveyors in Osun state have been charged to equip themselves with update information and modern technology relevant to surveying practice so as to move with the current global trend.

 

The State Chairman of Association of Private Practising Surveyors of Nigeria (APPSN), Surveyor Joseph Oluborode gave the charge in Osogbo, the state capital during a one-day seminar with theme “Towards Improving Survey Practice.” Oluborode said “The era of analogue survey practice is over. We need to move our practice to real time. Our association is working hard to ensure that by first quarter of next year (2021), we will embark on our e-beaconing project.”

 

The seminar which attracted top facilitators from far and near was organised by APPSN in collaboration with Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS), Osun State Branch and the Osun State Surveyors Council of Nigeria Ethics Committee (OSSEC).

 

The Registrar of Surveyors Council of Nigeria, Surveyor Mohamed Mamman Kabir and Surveyor Felix Iyiola of the Federal School of Surveying in their separate presentations took the participants through the tenets of the practice and urged them to be good ambassadors of the profession.

 

The SURCON Registrar emphasised the importance of the newly gazetted laws regulating survey practices, by which surveyors can practice in any part and on any land in Nigeria unhindered. He reiterated that survey components in engineering works must be carried out by surveyors as spelt out in the Gazette.

