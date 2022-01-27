collapsed building)
Business

Surveyors unite against building collapse

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigerian Institution of Surveyors, (NIS), on Tuesday called for proper monitoring of construction of high-rise buildings beyond three floors by built environment professionals in collaboration with the Lagos State government to avert collapse. Chairman, NIS, Lagos State Branch, Mr Olukolade Kasim, said this during the 17th Annual Adekunle Kukoyi Memorial Lecture tagged: “Why Are Nigerians Hurting And Lamenting, 61 Years After Independence?” held in Lagos. He said adequate surveillance would ensure not only the safety of lives and property but also restore investors’ confidence in the real estate sector as it contributed significantly to Gross Domestic Product of the state. He said the NIS was constantly building the capacity of its members to fit into current global innovations while also engaging government.

“We will keep trying talking to government to improve standards,” he said. He advised built environmental professionals to always toe the path of honour to pull out of any project where clients compromise quality and standards. NIS president, Dr Olukayode Oluwamotemi, said buildings had been collaps-ing in Lagos, which had become the epicenter. He added that quackery, which had been the root cause of the menace, must urgently be dealt with.

He said the NIS had already set up a committee and had put in place various initiatives to deal with quackery in the state. Another surveyor, Mr Olugbenga Alara, said if construction experts and government regulators adhered to rules and regulations, the menace of building collapse could be curbed.

Alara, who is the National Research and Development Secretary, Building Collapse Prevention Guild, said societies were governed by laws, rules and regulations and both regulators and built environment professionals must adhere to solve the problem. “If everybody adheres to rules and regulations of its practice, everything will work well, buildings will not collapse,” he said. He said Kukoyi was being honoured for his contributions to survey and humanity. NAN reports that awards were presented to winners of the 17th Annual Adekunle Kukoyi Memorial Lecture Essay Competition, Tertiary Institutions and Secondary Schools Categories.

 

Our Reporters

