Surviving after Yuletide expenses amid rising cost of living

It’s safe to say this New Year is expected to look very different especially when it comes to Christmas holiday spending amid the rising cost of living. A recent survey found that 70 per cent of people, mostly the salary earners, are dealing with more stress when it comes to sustaining livelihoods after the excessive spending during the festive period.

Struggling

Speaking to a salary earner as regards how he’s adjusting to the New Year considering the expenses of the Christmas period, 30-year-old George Akintunde, who works for a private organisation, said this Christmas was different from the previous ones due to the economic situation. He said: “We’re trying our best, just trying to enjoy ourselves with less money.” Mentioning the increase in energy bills cost of things in the market and house rent, Akintunde said the financial situation in the country in the last few months was quite difficult. “My monthly rent has gone up by N10, 000 monthly in the last six months. So things are difficult. So we just have to be super careful.” Akintunde emphasised that he has been coping with his family with the little savings he had till he gets paid at the end of the month. Mr. Gbenga, a self-employed individual who travels often for business, said these days are especially more difficult for self-employed people like him. “During the 2022 Christmas I incurred more expenditures far more than I did during the previous Christmas; it was so difficult for us to survive after the last Christmas as a normal person,” he said, pointing out the fall in purchasing power on the one hand, and the rise in travel cost and energy bills on the other hand.

Cutting cost

Comparing 2022 Christmas with 2021, Gbenga said he bought Christmas presents for many people in 2021, while he didn’t buy a single gift for anyone last year because he was preparing ahead for the New Year so he could have enough to spend for himself. ”This is so because I’m struggling to care for myself due to the increasing cost of everything,” he said. Gbenga also expressed the hope that the New Year will yield good results and people will overcome the current situation of financial limitations. “Hopefully, with fingers crossed, we’ll overcome the situation, and hopefully I’ll make all family members happy again at the coming Christmas time.” Mrs. Damilola, a widow who has had to care for two children all alone for some time, said the last Christmas was not as usual as the rest since she is a new widow who just has to do it all alone. “When my husband was alive, not that we had a lot but we were not starving since we both worked to support each other. However, at the last Yuletide it was all left to me alone now. I just need to strive so my kids won’t have the feeling that their father is no more. I had to get gifts, clothes and so on as usual because I don’t think the kids would understand.”

Selling phone

When asked about how she’s faring in the New Year amid the excess money she spent during the Christmas holidays, she smiled and further explained that she even felt that it was necessary to sell her phone because of the rising cost of living. “I was thinking of selling my phone because the nation’s poor economy has made things hard right now. Nigeria is hard and I was thinking of getting another side job just to help the kids and make sure that hunger did not kill us.” Asked if she learnt or have advice for anyone who believes Christmas is all about buying expensive things such as gifts, she said: “There are plenty of ways to enjoy the Christmas season without all the Christmas debts. “A merry Christmas doesn’t depend on how much money you spend—it’s about the people you’re sharing time with and the memories you’re creating along the way. “So on that note, I didn’t repeat the mistakes of the last Christmas. Go ahead and set up your Christmas budget with every naira. You can track your spending to make sure you stay within your budget (with no unwanted surprises) so you won’t have to suffer after the holiday.” Another woman, Mrs. Thelma, who asked that her last name not be used to protect her privacy, has been the sole provider for her family of seven since July 2022, when her husband lost his job. She said in November, she and her husband sat down with their four oldest children (she also has an eightmonth- old) to tell them that, with overdue rent and utility bills, there wouldn’t be enough money for Christmas gifts so as to ensure the family has some money to keep them going during the new year. “They were devastated,” she admitted.

First

She said a Christmas without a tree, gifts or decorations is another ‘first’ for the family. She’s been frustrated that the Federal Government did not act by sending relief materials to struggling families. Still, she is an optimist, and hopes her children will take away valuable lessons from this difficult year. “I encouraged my kids to remember that there are families far worse off than us and to be grateful that we still are alive,” she said. “That gave them perspective, and they very much understood.” And she is hopeful that her family’s fortune will soon change. She recently secured a better-paying job in Lekki, and the whole family is moving to the new location in two weeks. “No Christmas,” she said. “But we have each other and we were able to save the little we have just to keep the family going in the New Year”. Similarly, a young man, who is a salary earner, Solomon Akinbiyi, explained how he went from rosy Christmas to bad New Year and how he is trying to cope after the lavish Christmas spending.

Living the big life

“Last year 2022 was really a good year for me. Late last year I cashed out N4.6 million (not a scam but through an online betting company). You know that kind of feelings especially during the festive period. I rushed down with my three friends to a club (name withheld) just to feel good among my peers. We started popping champagne and other luxury drinks. After all said and done, I was shocked to realise that my bill was N3 million! “I was like, in just a night? I wasn’t really feeling it because my friends continued hailing me.

As if that wasn’t enough, all the way from Lagos Island, we moved down to the mainland and straight to another club in Ikeja to pick up prostitutes and spend about a million plus there too only to realise that I was left with about N122,000 only. “In a nutshell, December was really good and coming into the New Year I was not financially buoyant especially now that the cost of living has escalated. I had two phones prior the New Year so I had to sell one of them to survive till I get paid at work. “Going to work has really been difficult lately because the cost of fuel has really increased.

Therefore bus fare had to be increased too. I just hope I gain another opportunity again because I’ve really learnt from the past and I won’t allow such happen again.” Unfortunately for these and millions of other Nigerians things have not yet picked up as they are still grappling with the twin problems of fuel and naira scarcities.

