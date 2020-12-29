Surviving COVID-19 is great achievement – NIPR Chairman, Nsemeke Udoakpan

Apart from enlarging the state chapter of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), through induction of new members, surviving COVID-19 has been one of the greatest achievements of the institute within the year.

The Chairman of the State Chapter of the NIPR, Mr. Nsemeke Udoakpan stated this on Monday at the Image House, during the 2020 end of year get-together organised for the Institute by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong.

Udoakpan, who was reeling out the scorecard of the State chapter within the year, emphasized that, much of what would have been undertaken was distorted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which kept the Institute locked down for months, stressing that, even the survival of COVID-19 is a great achievement.

“We lost three members during my leadership, we couldn’t hold our ’round table’, as regular as we should due to the challenges of pandemic, infact, surviving COVID-19, is a great achievement,” the Chairman said.

He, however, expressed with delight that, despite the dampening season of the pandemic, the Institute still had cause to be happy as some achievements were recorded by the state chapter of NIPR.

“Within the year, we were able to host the National Council of NIPR in the state, organise induction for 15 new members, earned the appointment of our members into elevated offices, including Comrade Ini Ememobong as a Commissioner and member of the State Executive Council and Borono Bassey as the State PDP Publicity Secretary,” Nsemeke Udoakpan added.

Speaking, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, who was the Special Guest at the occasion, expressed delight that, the state chapter was growing in membership strength, reiterating that, his ministry, through the Directorate of Public Relations will work out modalities for the induction of more members towards establishing a study centre for NIPR in the state.

“What makes, some victims of accident with greater degree of injury survive, while those without much harm die, is merely the mindset of the victims, what makes a hospitalized patient which doctors lost hope on, survive while those doctors had faith in die, is probably because of their mindset and attitude towards life. So I urge you all to cultivate positive attitude and mindset,” the Information helmsman stated.

Comrade Ini Ememobong reminded members that, it is the duty of practitioners to shape public perception towards positive acceptance of government as major stakeholders in the development of the state and charged the Institute to join the Ministry of Information and Strategy as it gears towards positive public perception of the present government of Governor Udom Emmanuel.

The event featured the presentation of Goodwill messages by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Strategy, Mr. Inyang Jameson, a council member of NIPR and Director of NDDC, Mr. Obot Udoette, a former Director of Protocol in the State, Mr. Okon Imerh, the Head of Department of Communication Arts, University of Uyo, Prof Nsikan Nkanga, a veteran of NIPR, Chief Asam Usoroh and a PR practitioner, Mrs. Edidiong Inyang.

