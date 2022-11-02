Surviving nationalist, Amaechi, dies at 93

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the late elder statesman, First Republic parliamentarian and former Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, who passed on yesterday, would be remembered for his warmth, values and devotion to the service of the country. The President said the late Amaechi believed deeply in a united Nigeria and continued to work for its progress, undeterred by his age and personal circumstances. The family of the First Republic minister, in a statement signed by his first son, Ezeana Tagbo Amaechi, indicated that the former Minister died in the early hours of yesterday.

The statement reads: “With total deference to the will of God, the Ume Amaechi Ezeana Ihinede family and the Umu Mmara kindred of Amihe Ukpor in Nnewi South LGA of Anambra State, announce the peaceful transition of our illustrious son, father and grandfather, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi (Dara Akunwafo).

“We thank God for the fulfilled life that he lived, the lives that he touched and his services to God and country. We respectfully ask that you keep us in your thoughts and prayers at this time.” Amaechi’s death is one year after losing his wife, Priscilla. Speaking on the demise of the elder statesman, the traditional ruler of his community, Igwe Felix Onyimadu, said his family was yet to inform him officially. The Commissioner for Environment in Anambra State, Chief Felix Odumegwu, who is from the community, also confirmed the development.

The President General of the Ukpor Improvement Union (UIU) Mr. Izuchukwu Nwawulu, also confirmed the development to New Telegraph. Born in 1929, Amaechi, known as The Boy is Good, and Dara Akunwafo, was a member of the Zikist Movement, who later became the Secretary General of National Council of Nigeria and Cameron (NCNC), Youth Wing. President Buhari, who extended heartfelt condolences to the Amaechi family, the government and people of Anambra State as well as Ohaneze Ndigbo on the death of the patriarch, prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed and comfort for all who mourn.

In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari was quoted as saying he still has fond memories of his recent meetings with the respected nationalist in November 2021 in Abuja and May 2022, in Abakiliki, Ebonyi State, and that Amaechi’s words on November 19 still resonates. The President recalled that Ameachi said: “I don’t want to leave this planet without peace returning to my country. I believe in one big, united Nigeria, a force in Africa. Mr. President, I want you to be remembered as a person who saw Nigeria burning, and you quenched the fire.”

A former governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, who described Amaechi as the last of the icons, said his passage is the death of the last man standing. He said: “Ah! My God, this is the last man standing and the last of our icons that laid their lives for the independence of Nigeria and they have all gone with the death of Mbazuruike Amaechi. “I cannot say much at this point because Amaechi is going fulfilled that he offered his fatherly and elderly advice for a better Nigeria and its leadership problems before going. “But, it is however sad that our present day politicians are yet to harken to the voice of the elders, including Amaechi and this is unfortunate.

“The only parting gift Nigerians should give to Amaechi and the rest of our heroes past is to ensure free, fair and credible electoral process and to elect a government that is non-sectional, without religious bigotry and will treat everyone fairly without sentiments.” Another former governor of Anambra State and presently Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, in his tribute, described Amaechi’s death as end of an era. Ngige said the huge debt the present generation owes Amaechi and his contemporaries in the liberation of Nigeria from the manacles of imperialism, is to ensure a nation where peace and progress will reign supreme through equity, justice and inclusivity. He said: “Hitherto, all members of the liberationist class of Zikism – Mokwugo Okoye, Anthony Enaharo, Raji Abdallah, Fred Anyiam, Smart Ebbi, M.C.K Ajuluchukwu, Osita Agwuna, Bob Oguagu , have all passed on, leaving Mbazulike to minister to our generation. And now, he has transcended! “He had joined the Nationalist Movement as a boy after listening to Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe’s pragmatic emancipation address at Old Market road Onitsha in the 1940s. From that moment, Mbazulike never looked back until freedom came on October 1, 1960. He was a first republic parliamentarian and later, Transport/Aviation Minister.

“In Mbazulike, the nation has lost so much – patriotism, courage, foresight, doggedness, consistency, cosmopolitanism, stoicism and ethical paternalism. He was an uncommon statesman. “I recall how barely a year ago, November 19, 2021, the 93 years old Dara Akunwafor as we all called him, led the Igbo Greats to President Muhammadu Buhari in search of a political solution to the separatist agitations in the South-East, following the detention of Nnamdi Kanu. I had facilitated that visit which also had Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezife in attendance. Also, the pan-Igbo sociocultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday joined numerous well-wishers both at home and in the diaspora to mourn a quintessential Igbo Titan, icon and trail blazer, Chief Mbazulike Amechi (Dara Akunwafor) aka, The Boy is Good, as he bows out after eventful years on earth. In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr. Alex Ogbonna, in Enugu, recalled with freshness how according to him, “Dara mortgaged the bloom of his youth to fight for Nigerian independence.”

The statement noted that on several occasions Amaechi was arrested and detained by the colonial authorities and in more than two occasions he preferred imprisonment instead of bowing to the oppressors. “Other courageous youths who volunteered in that sacred obligation include Osita Agwuna, Nduka Eze, Mokwugo Okoye, Raji Abdallah, Ikenna Nzimiro, Anthony Enahoro, among others. “What really added to the Amaechi mystique was that the more the incarceration, the more popular The Boy is Good became. “It is a tribute to a rare courage, uncompromising principle, sacrifice, stoic heroism, patriotic dispositions and extra- ordinary faith in the struggle for Nigerian independence that earned Amaechi the member of the parliament at a very young age of 29, parliamentary Secretary and subsequently the Minister of Aviation of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the First Republic. “When last the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo led by Ambassador Professor George Obiozor, CON paid a courtesy call on Amaechi, we were happy to discover that those passionate, revolutionary, oratorical, edifying zest and robust intellect that characterize freedom fighters were still very intact in him”, Ogbonna said. Meanwhile, the member representing Nnewi South/ North and Ekwusigo federal constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Chris Azubogu, on his part, said: “Your voice had continued to be heard resoundingly on matters of national importance cum nation-building to this day. “This is an affirmation of your ardent belief in the Nigeria project, even when we are not where we ought to be at the moment.”

