Metro & Crime

Survivors of Uyo collapsed building in stable condition, Emmanuel expresses sympathy

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Survivors of the collapsed building on Iman Street in Uyo are in stable condition.

Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Augustine Umoh, confirmed this after visiting some of the survivors at the Life Care Hospital in Uyo, Sunday afternoon.

Expressing gratitude to God for the stable conditions of the survivors, he described the incident as unfortunate and avoidable.

One of the survivors, Mr. Idorenyin Effiong Udoh, who thanked God for sparing his life, said he was hired for electrical services at the building site. According to him, when he and other victims saw as the building began to fall, he lost hope of survival.

Meanwhile, Governor Udom Emmanuel has commiserated with the families of victims of the collapsed building. According to a release, signed by the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong: “Following the unfortunate incident of the collapse of a four storey building on Iman street off Aka Road in Uyo, our state capital, the Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has expressed his deepest condolences to the families whose relatives were trapped and eventually died in the collapsed building, while wishing the survivors a quick recovery.”

Comrade Ememobong added that the governor had directed the Health Commissioner to immediately take over the management of the survivors.

In the same vein, the Information Commissioner said Governor Emmanuel directed the “Commissioner for Works and Fire Service to immediately set up a Panel of Inquiry to investigate the unfortunate incident. The panel is to conclude its work within one month, and if it is found that the collapse of the building was as a result of any acts of negligence or wrongdoing, those responsible will face the full wrath of the law.”

He added that: “The governor also expressed his sincere appreciation to all the first responders, rescue and security agencies, government officials, voluntary organisations and all citizens who took part (especially the construction companies that donated their equipment) in the rescue operation which lasted many hours.”

On his part, the Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom, CP Olatoye Durosimi, warned members of the public against violating building construction regulations.

Speaking at the Life Care Hospital where he visited victims of the unfortunate incident, CP Durosinmi said buildings should only be constructed after due approvals by relevant agencies. He advised that concerned agencies should always supervise and ensure that builders do not cut corners, thereby avoiding ugly incidents.

It would be recalled that an ongoing storey building collapsed last Saturday, along Iman Street, off Aka Road in Uyo.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police arrest two suspected robbers, recover stolen vehicle

Posted on Author Reporter

  Taiwo Jimoh Police in Lagos have arrested two suspected armed robbers and recovered a stolen vehicle from them at Alaba Rago,Ojo area of the state. The suspects, identified as Nnonyelu Kelechukwu and Okongi Godspower, were arrested by operatives attached to the Festac Police Division on April 29, at about 9am. The Police Public Relations […]
Metro & Crime

Ondo: Gunmen kidnap Catholic priest, demand N20m ransom

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

A Catholic Priest has been abducted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers along Akure-Ikere highway in Ondo State. According to a family source, the priest, 49-year-old Reverend Father Joseph Ajayi, was kidnapped on Monday while travelling on the highway in his Toyota Corolla car. The family source who craved anonymity disclosed that Ajayi was returning […]
Metro & Crime

Insecurity: S’East govs, leaders direct Houses of Assembly to amend state laws, accommodate EBUBEAGU

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma, Enugu

*Directs Ohanaeze Ndigbo to form peace committees to reconcile aggrieved persons As part of efforts towards giving effect to the establishment of regional security outfit, Ebubeagu, South East governors and leaders on Sunday in Enugu directs the State Houses of Assembly within the zone to amend existing laws with a view to accommodating the new […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica