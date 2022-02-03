Susan Chanel Beauty founder, Susan Esisi, leads war against hunger in Nigeria

One of the cardinal focuses of the the United Nations is to see hunger disappear among mankind. One individual who shares the same ambition with the global body is Susan Esisi, founder and CEO of Susan Chanel Beauty, who is leading the war against hunger in Nigeria.

The beauty entrepreneur is completely sold out to waging war against hunger in Lagos State, taking it upon herself to put smiles of the faces of the poor and the hungry, distributing cooked and raw food items on a monthly basis.

The Cross River-born cosmetologist, who runs Susan Chanel Beauty, also

insisted that philanthropy is part of her business, insisting that she was raised to know that giving back to the society is some sort of an assignment.

The Susan Chanel Beauty boss

publicly declared that charity is part of her business and has inculcated the ideals into her business. She kicked off a monthly initiative to feed the indigent comprising women and children.

This visionary businesswoman has built an empire in the Nigerian beauty industry through hard work. The founder of Susan Chanel Beauty acknowledges the role people have played in her journey to success and the need to lift those in need, declaring philanthropy as core of her business.

“My business is not just about selling skincare products and making money. I was brought up to remember and care for the less privileged in society. Consequently, I have integrated that ideal into my business. I want the Susan Chanel brand to be known for giving back to society,” said the leading woman running Susan Chanel Beauty.

“Businesses do not exist in a vacuum. They thrive because of people. They are driven by people, and their success is dependent on people. Therefore, a company’s policy and philosophy should encompass helping people, specifically the less privileged,” said

the amazon behind Susan Chanel Beauty.

As usual, her anti-hunger campaign took her to Ojodu-Berger and Agege areas of Lagos State where the poor had a date with Esisi and returned home with joy.

“I do this every month,” Susan Esisi confirmed, adding that: “We cannot pretend that our society does not have people who struggle to have even one meal in a day. They are around in large numbers. And the least, the well-heeled in society can do is to save a neighbour from hunger.”

A trained psychologist-turned-skin therapist who is shy to blow her own philanthropic gestures, revealed that beside giving to poor women monthly, there is also an empowerment scheme created for the vulnerable in the society.

“I do not like to flaunt my philanthropic activities, whether the one I do personally, or the one undertaken by Susan Chanel, however, I can tell you that, we have been sponsoring the education of some students, providing food to those suffering hunger poverty, and economic empowerment for vulnerable members of the society,” said the founder of Susan Chanel Beauty.

