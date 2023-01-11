Metro & Crime

Susan Chanel Beauty gives food items to poor people in Nigeria

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

 

The most common mantra in business is “Customer is king”, but in this part of the world, it is mostly merely a lip service. But if customers are truly important, business owners would find a way to acknowledge them like Susan Esisi of Susan Chanel Beauty does.

Susan Chanel Beauty has revolutionised the cosmetic industry in Nigeria and Africa since 2018, when her brand officially entered the market. The company has introduced many safe, tailor-made solutions to skin irritations and blemishes women and men have been made to live with for ages.

Susan Esisi regularly organises charity outreaches in Lagos communities, in fulfilment of her undying passion for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

“It shouldn’t come as surprise to anyone who has followed my trajectory way back from my days of humble beginning. Giving to the needy is part and parcel of who I am because that was how I was brought up. Aside from donations to orphanages and charitable causes. I give cooked food or foodstuff to the needy ones at least once in two months,” said the founder of Susan Chanel Beauty.

Few days to the 2022 Christmas, the Susan Chanel Beauty boss distributed food items such as rice, beans, garri, oil, tomato pastes, etc, and cash gift to hundreds of the needy ones, who turned up at a designated office in the Opebi area of Lagos

With the unprecedented impact made by Susan Chanel Beauty in the industry, the psychological graduate of the University of Lagos turned cosmetologist has gone on to build the most popular skincare brand in Nigeria. As she has brought unending reliefs to victims who have carried their concerns for years, so has she been the light to the needy and indigent in the society.

Susan Chanel Beauty’s products are approved by the National Agency for Food, and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), with abounding testimonies from customers

Some of the products are Natural Black Soap consciously designed for all skin types; white, black, brown. The soap is a combination of shea butter, honey and turmeric, the ‘Super C Brightening Serum’ aimed at enhancing youthful appearance and ‘Dark Inner Thigh Corrector Oil’, sun-burn cream fortified with Vitamin C to reduce the appearance of dark circus, revitalize and brighten the delicate eye area and to smoothen and hydrate aging eyes to reveal fresh-looking skin.

The Susan Chanel Beauty founder has consistently acknowledged her esteemed clients for the success, growth and expansion of her brand, which currently has branches in Lagos and Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory. And she thanked them when she was on the outreach to help less privileged people.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu initiates Police-Youth relationship

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

In a bid to forestall deadly clashes between young Lagosians and the police, the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has initiated a Police-Youth Interactive Dialogue to bridge the communication gap and strengthen the relationship between law enforcement personnel and young people in the state. Speaking at the interactive session organised by the Ministry of […]
Metro & Crime

Okada Ban: LAGFERRY deploys more boats, increases daily trips

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muritala Ayinla As part of efforts to provide viable transport alternative to commuters in view of the June 1 enforcement of the ban of Okadas in some parts of the state, the Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY) has deployed more boats and increased daily operational trips at terminals/jetties located within the affected areas. LAGFERRY, which […]
Metro & Crime

Two brothers, one other sentenced to death for armed robbery in Ondo

Posted on Author Reporter

  Adewale Momoh, Akure An Ondo State High Court has sentenced to two brothers to death as well as on other person. The brothers, Sunday Isaac, Lucky Isaac and their friend, Ovie Nana, who are to die by hanging, were convicted for robbing their victims of mobile phone, cash and other valuables. The convicts, who […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica