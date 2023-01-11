Susan Chanel Beauty gives food items to poor people in Nigeria

The most common mantra in business is “Customer is king”, but in this part of the world, it is mostly merely a lip service. But if customers are truly important, business owners would find a way to acknowledge them like Susan Esisi of Susan Chanel Beauty does.

Susan Chanel Beauty has revolutionised the cosmetic industry in Nigeria and Africa since 2018, when her brand officially entered the market. The company has introduced many safe, tailor-made solutions to skin irritations and blemishes women and men have been made to live with for ages.

Susan Esisi regularly organises charity outreaches in Lagos communities, in fulfilment of her undying passion for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

“It shouldn’t come as surprise to anyone who has followed my trajectory way back from my days of humble beginning. Giving to the needy is part and parcel of who I am because that was how I was brought up. Aside from donations to orphanages and charitable causes. I give cooked food or foodstuff to the needy ones at least once in two months,” said the founder of Susan Chanel Beauty.

Few days to the 2022 Christmas, the Susan Chanel Beauty boss distributed food items such as rice, beans, garri, oil, tomato pastes, etc, and cash gift to hundreds of the needy ones, who turned up at a designated office in the Opebi area of Lagos

With the unprecedented impact made by Susan Chanel Beauty in the industry, the psychological graduate of the University of Lagos turned cosmetologist has gone on to build the most popular skincare brand in Nigeria. As she has brought unending reliefs to victims who have carried their concerns for years, so has she been the light to the needy and indigent in the society.

Susan Chanel Beauty’s products are approved by the National Agency for Food, and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), with abounding testimonies from customers

Some of the products are Natural Black Soap consciously designed for all skin types; white, black, brown. The soap is a combination of shea butter, honey and turmeric, the ‘Super C Brightening Serum’ aimed at enhancing youthful appearance and ‘Dark Inner Thigh Corrector Oil’, sun-burn cream fortified with Vitamin C to reduce the appearance of dark circus, revitalize and brighten the delicate eye area and to smoothen and hydrate aging eyes to reveal fresh-looking skin.

The Susan Chanel Beauty founder has consistently acknowledged her esteemed clients for the success, growth and expansion of her brand, which currently has branches in Lagos and Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory. And she thanked them when she was on the outreach to help less privileged people.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...