Founder of Susan Chanel, Susan Esisi, has said her beauty products company, has achieved a lot with her support for orphanage homes and widows.

She said not everyone starting out a business has it easy in the formative years. Time and again, starting a business particularly in this part of the world comes with big, insurmountable risks and difficulties such that only the brave and dogged brave the odds. This is the story of Susan Esisi, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Susan Chanel Beauty, a skincare brand in Nigeria.

Sharing her Odyssey in the changing world of beauty, Esisi said: “Starting my business wasn’t easy. I remember when I got started, I was home and had little or no help. All I had was a dream that seemed far-fetched. Getting a good location to set up camp was also a struggle. But we are here and doing better against all odds.”

For the illustrious Susan Chanel beautician, focus and marketing of quality products are largely the biggest factors to the success of the brand in the last couple of years. Customers, noted, are always attracted to business run on the plank of honesty and won’t hesitate to stick with any platforms that gives them value for money.

“Be steadfast about what you do and sell quality products devoid of steroids and other harmful ingredients. The Nigerian market likes honest reviews so, if you have a bad product, people will definitely talk about it. This has taught me to always strive for the best,” added the amazon running the rules at Susan Chanel, even as she revealed the place of social media in the success she has recorded so far.

Philanthropy runs in the DNA of the famous beautician behind

Susan Chanel given the charity works she has been involved in the past few years.

“I have always been someone who gives back to society, and that comes from my upbringing. But what I have learnt over the past few months is that a far greater number of our fellow human beings are really in dire need of helping hands and it is only by helping them that we can all be prosperous.

“It breaks my heart that someone will go to bed with no food to eat, or wake up in the morning and has no hope of getting a meal into his stomach. Yet, there are millions of people in that shoe in this Lagos. So in my own way, I try to provide succour for as many people as I can.

“I discharge my duty to orphans every month, just as I have a number of students I help keep in school by paying their tuition fees,” the Susan Chanel CEO told newsmen recently.

According to the certified CEO of

Susan Chanel her philanthropic works and those of others is still a drop in the ocean considering the army of the less privileged in dire need of basic necessities of life.

“We have numerous widows among us; we have a lot of young people who needed a lift from the poverty zone. Among us are millions of people who could not afford their daily needs, so there is so much philanthropic work for us all, not necessarily for the rich alone,” stated the CEO of Susan Chanel.

