Suspect dies as fleeing robbers crash snatched vehicle

A suspected armed robber, Emeka John, has died in an accident when he and his colleagues were trying to escape with a vehicle they allegedly snatched from a victim at gunpoint. The accident occurred at Ode Remo in Ogun State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to journalists yesterday, said the suspect died while receiving treatment at the hospital.

Oyeyemi said the robbers had snatched a Toyota Camry from their victim in Ondo State and were fleeing to Lagos when they crashed the vehicle at Ode Remo in Remo North Local Government Area of Ogun State. He gave the names of the other members of the gang as Sunday Emmanuel and Idris Ibrahim. The PPRO said the three occupants of the vehicle sustained varying degrees of injury and were rushed to hospital by the policemen from Ode Remo Divisional Headquarters. But while they were receiving treatment in the hospital, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ode Remo Division, CSP Fasogbon Olayemi, received information that the vehicle in question was snatched at gunpoint by the accident victims.

“Having received the information, the DPO quickly ordered that they (suspects) be placed under arrest right in the hospital. “The owner of the vehicle, who came all the way from Ondo State, explained that he was accosted on the road by a gang of five men dressed like policemen, and that he was dragged out of the car at gunpoint and the vehicle was taken away,” the PPRO said. Oyeyemi disclosed that the two suspects, who survived the accident, had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) on the orders of the Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun. The PPRO said the suspects would later be transferred to Ondo State Police Command where they would be prosecuted.

