News

Suspect held in elevator attack on US congresswoman

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

A man suspected of attacking a congresswoman in the lift of her Washington DC apartment building on Thursday has been arrested, police say.

Angie Craig, a Minnesota Democrat, fought back by throwing hot coffee at the assailant, a police report says.

Kendrick Hamlin is accused of punching her and grabbing her neck, reports the BBC.

The 26-year-old, of no fixed address, has been charged with simple assault. The case is not thought to be politically motivated.

Elected to Congress in 2018, Ms Craig, 50, is an openly gay mother-of-four and serves as co-chairwoman of the Congressional Equality Caucus.

She was attacked at around 07:10 local time (12:10 GMT) on Thursday, police say.

Her chief of staff Nick Coe said in a statement that she “defended herself from the attacker and suffered bruising, but is otherwise physically okay”.

She called 911 emergency services and the “assailant fled the scene”.

He said Ms Craig thanked DC Metropolitan Police Department “for their quick response and asks for privacy at this time”.

According to a public incident report from the Metropolitan Police Department, Ms Craig told investigators that there was a person acting erratically and possibly under the influence of drugs in the lobby of her apartment building in the busy H Street area near Capitol Hill.

When she boarded the lift, the person followed her inside and “began to randomly do push-ups” after she bade him good morning, says the report.

The person allegedly punched Ms Craig in the chin and grabbed her neck.

She reportedly defended herself by throwing hot coffee at the attacker.

Police had earlier released a photo of the suspect and asked the public for help identifying him.

House of Representatives Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said the caucus was “horrified” by the attack.

US Senator Amy Klobuchar tweeted: “To give you a sense of how strong Angie is, she went straight to the Hill this morning and attended a meeting… no one messes with Angie.”

Ms Craig serves Minnesota’s second district, an area south of the city of St Paul.

Last year Congress approved funding to beef up security for lawmakers, who receive thousands of threats every year.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Court dismisses CCT chair’s application to stop Senate probe

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

A Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday ordered the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Danladi Yakubu Umar, to go and appear before the Nigerian Senate for probe on allegations of misconduct brought against him in a public petition. The court dismissed Umar’s suit instituted against the Senate and others seeking to stop […]
News Top Stories

Buni: Why APC can’t hold National Convention in Dec

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

  Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, hinted that it may not be able to hold the proposed Extraordinary National Convention of the party earlier scheduled for December due to the series of internal crisis plaguing the various state chapters across the country.   Chairman of the Caretaker/ Extraordinary National Convention Planning […]
News

FG begins distribution of 15m insecticide nets in 4 states

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Federal Government yesterday flagged off the distribution of over 15 million Insecticide Treated Net Campaign (ITNs) in four states-Ogun, Katsina, Jigawa and Gombe, as part of campaign for eradication of malaria. The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire disclosed this in Abeokuta, Ogun State, during the flag off of the ITNs campaign, organised by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica