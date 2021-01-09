News

Suspect: I killed my colleague over a debt of N70,000

A 31-year-old man, Mr Iko Danasabe, has been arrested for allegedly killing his colleague, Francis Atache, over a debt of N70, 000 at the Markudi area of Benue State. The suspect, a staff of National Open University Nigeria, Markudi Study Center, claimed that he gave Atache N70, 000 to give to a thrift collector, but Atache spent the money and then boasted that he wouldn’t pay it back. Infuriated, Danasabe, a cultist, contracted the services of his members, ambushed Atache and bludgeoned him to death.

He and his cult members abandoned Atache’s corpse in the bush and it was later discovered by a passerby who alerted the police. Recalling how Atache was killed, Danasabe explained that he and his members monitored the deceased’s movement and then confronted Atache, when he went to buy Indian hemp, which he used to sell on retail. Danasabe stated that the money with Atache on that fateful day was more than N70, 000 and they had asked him to give them N70, 000 out of the bunch with him, but he refused, and instead charged at him.

The suspect narrated: “I confronted him with the issue. My boys asked him to surrender the money he had with him. He had more than N70, 000 at that point, which he wanted to use to buy weed, which he sells on retail to boys in town. “He refused. Meanwhile, while we were heading out, I had grabbed an axe and my other members came with their guns. When Francis refused to surrender the money, we started fighting. He stood up and came after me, my boys hit him with a stick from the back and he fell down. He started bleeding and suddenly stopped moving.

