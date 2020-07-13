Suspect makes N120m from Internet fraud

…police recover N28.5m building, cars

Emmanuel Onani ABUJAPolice have arrested a suspect, Blessed Junior, who reportedly made over N120 million from internet fraud and other cybercrime dealings. Junior was arrested at Uromi, Edo State by the Nigeria Police Cybercrime Unit, INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB), Abuja.

The police also recovered a building, Toyota RAV-4 2015 model, and a Toyota Matrix 2002 model from another internet fraud suspect, Samson Inegbenosun. Inegbenosun and another suspect, Muhammed Zakari, were also arrested at Uromi.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement yesterday.

Mba said the arrests followed investigations into suspected fraudulent online procurement and supply of COVID-19 protective masks, received through the INTERPOL NCB Wiesbaden, Germany.

He said: “Investigations reveal that Samson Inegbenosun is an internet fraudster and a member of a Turkeybased online scamming syndicate.

He supplies foreign and local bank accounts to receive fraudulent funds and use the same as conduit to other feeder accounts.

“The police have recovered from him, a building apartment worth N20,000,000, a Toyota RAV- 4 2015 model worth N6,500,000 and a Toyota Matrix 2002 model valued at N2,000,000 which he procured with the proceeds of the crime.

“The second suspect, Blessed Junior, returned to Nigeria from Italy in February, 2020 but maintains close contacts and illicit dealings with his Italian associates. Investigations reveal that he has made over N120 million from internet fraud and other cybercrime dealings.

“He also received the sum of 52,000 EUROs recently from his criminal associates in Italy as commission for his active involvement in an international cybercrime deal.

He also owns a filling station established with the proceeds of the crime.” Mba noted that the third suspect, Zakari, an expert in internet fraud, identity theft and impersonation, falsely claimed to be a British citizen.

“He also poses to be one Kelly Galk on an online dating app which he uses to carry out romance scams and to defraud unsuspecting members of the public, locally and internationally.

Investigation reveals he has made millions of naira from his illicit cybercrime transactions since he joined the syndicate,” the FPRO added.

Meanwhile, police also rescued an American woman, who was confined in a Lagos hotel where she was held against her wish for over a year.

The “romance” victim, who hails from Washington DC, USA and is a retired civil servant in the United States, arrived Nigeria on February 13, 2019 on a visit to Chukwuebuka Kasi Obiaku (34), a native of Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State whom she met on Facebook.

“She was, however, rescued by police operatives attached to the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Ogun State Annex, following information received from a patriotic and civic minded Nigerian in the Meran area of Lagos State.

The rescue of the American lady is coming on the heels of a similar case of an abducted Philippino lady who was lured to Nigeria by her supposed lover whom she equally met on Facebook.

“Investigations reveal that the suspect, Chukwuebuka Kasi Obiaku, is a graduate of Business Administration and Management and an internet fraudster who has defrauded many unsuspecting members of the public both locally and internationally.

“Chukwuebuka deliberately lured the victim into the country under the pretext of love and deceitfully married her on 15th May, 2019.

He subsequently held her captive in a hotel, extorted from her monies amounting to a total of 48,000- USD.

“He also forcibly collected and took control of her credit and debit cards as well as the operation of her bank accounts including the receipt of her monthly retirement benefits and allowances over the period of 15 months.

“Chukwuebuka also used the victim as a front to defraud her associates and other foreign personalities and companies,” Mba said.

All the suspects, according to the FPRO, will be charged to court on conclusion of investigation, pursuant to the Cybercrime Prevention/Prohibition Act, 2015.

