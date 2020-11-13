Suspect: My fame forced me to leave P’Harcourt for Ibadan

A suspected gang leader, Gbenga Yinka alias Infinity (36), has said that he refused to carry out robbery operations in Port Harcourt, Rivers State because of his popularity in the state. Infinity was arrested along with four suspected members of his gang – Prince Chinedu, John Chidiebere, Shawama Opkara and Anayo Victor. The suspects allegedly specialised in snatching exotic cars in Ibadan, Oyo State. The suspects were arrested by Operatives of the Force Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

They were also accused of killing a policeman and stealing his rifle. The operatives recovered one AK47 rifle with a magazine, containing 15 live ammunition, two locally-made guns and three live cartridges.

The rifle belonged to the deceased policeman. A police source said: “The gang was formed in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, by the gang leader, Infinity. The gang leader had recently relocated to Ibadan, Oyo State, with the intention of snatching cars and moving them to Rivers State, where they had waiting buyers.”

The source explained that members of the gang bought two locally-made guns and seven live cartridges from a gunrunner based in Ibadan just to upgrade their operations. “The gang killed a policeman, whose identity IRT operatives are still trying to unravel. The policeman was killed at Ikolaba area of Ibadan. After killing him, they took his service rifle,” said the source. Infinity, who is married and has four children, said that he was a secondary school dropout. The suspect said that he was based in Port Harcourt.

He said: “I’m a car dealer, but sometimes in May 2019, Customs officers impounded two cars, which I had just bought from Cotonou, Benin Republic. They impounded them at Akure, Ondo State, while I was transporting them to Port Harcourt, Rivers State. I became broke and frustrated after that incident.

I then met one of my gang members, Prince, in Bayelsa State. He suggested we should go into car snatching. I told him that I couldn’t snatch cars in Port Harcourt because I was very popular. I suggested that we should go to Ibadan, my home town, where I know there were many people using expensive cars.” Prince bought into the idea and brought four other gang members and the gang was formed. Infinity added: “I then bought two locally-made guns from Baba- Ayoka in Sabo area of Ibadan at the rate of N70,000. He gave me seven live cartridges along with it.

On our first operation, we accosted a man driving a Lexus car on Akala Road. We trailed him to a spot where the driver stopped to have a drink, and then we called out, pointed our guns at him and asked him to explain why he was dragging a land with his partner.” Before the shocked victim could utter a word, Infinity and his gang snatched his car key from him and bundled him into the car. He recounted: “People at the drinking spot didn’t know we were robbers.

Since the car was registered, I suspected it would have a tracker in it. I instructed my men to keep the man in their custody until I took the car out of Oyo State, then they could release him.

I left for Port Harcourt immediately with the car, and when I went to Osun State, successfully. I called my men to free him, but a few hours after, the car stopped moving. I had to abandon it.”

