Suspect: We beheaded 5 guards to send a signal to others

A self-acclaimed member of Icelander cult group, identified as Onyekachi Amadi, has revealed why members of his gang killed seven OSPAC vigilante men at Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Onyekachi made this startling revelation after he, Uzoma Amadi and Uburize Omesi, were arrested by operatives of the Force Intelligence Response Team (IRT). Police said the suspects were members of the notorious Icelander cult group and had been terrorising residents of Rivers State and its environ.

Onyekachi, 21, one of the alleged leaders of the gang, explained that the OSPAC vigilante men were killed in retaliation to the killings of some residents of their community. Onyekachi, a tricycle rider, married with a child, told police that he was a member of Icelander confraternity. He added: “It was one of my friends, Biggie that made me to join the cult group.

We killed the OSPAC Vigilante men because they killed some people in our community. We beheaded and took their heads round our community because we wanted our action to serve as deterrence to others. We threatened to kill more vigilante men if they didn’t leave our community.”

The gang was smashed after some of their members beheaded the five security guards and displayed their corpses on the social media. According to the police, the gang operated with two Pump Action Rifles, an Ak-47 Rifle, loaded with four magazines and 120 rounds of live ammunition. The police further said that the gang usually kidnapped victims from Port Harcourt and later move them to their camps located at the Chuba area of Rivers State. The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, was alerted in October, this year, about the gang’s criminal activities following the gruesome murder of the five vigilante men.

The men were killed when they confronted members of the gang at Rumuodogbo community. The IGP, vexed at the murders, deployed IRT Operative to Port Harcourt, to fish out the killers. The operatives’ preliminary investigation revealed that members of the gang were actually natives of the community, but had their base at Aba in Abia State. The police explained: “The gang members regularly used to visit Rumuodgbo community in Port Harcourt, where they carry out their crimes. When we commenced investigations, we discovered that these kidnappers have a camp at Chuba area and used to drive into Port Harcourt to abduct victims.

“They target victims, who drive exotic cars and live at highbrow neighbourhoods. According to some of their victims, the gang members do not like wasting time on victims. Immediately they kidnap a victim, they make huge ransom demands. But accepts whatever is paid to them. This is because they want to quickly return to their families in Abia State.”

Like this: Like Loading...