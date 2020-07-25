Suspect: We kidnapped our Chinese boss for short paying, sacking us

A 34-year-old vulcaniser, Jayeola Adelekan, working with Xinxin Energy Limited, located at the Odogbolu area of Ogun State, has revealed that he and six other men organised the abduction of his 65-yearold Chinese boss because he was fond of short paying and sacking Nigerians. Adelekan was arrested along with six others, identified as Adetayo Adeniran, Hammed Jabiri, Animashaun Mustapa, Akeem Lawal, Moruf Razaq and Yinka Jayeola. The suspects were hunted and arrested after they kidnapped the 65 years old Defa Song and carried him to an unknown destination.

They were arrested by Operatives of the Force Intelligence Responses Team, IRT, headed by a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari. A few days after Defa’s abduction, his kidnappers asked for N50million ransom. His daughter, Hongli Song, the owner of the company, petitioned the Inspector-General of Police, Adamu Mohammed about her father’s abduction. The IGP had immedi-ately ordered IRT, to launch a manhunt for the suspects and rescue the Chinese national. The Ogun State, annex of the IRT, was deployed and some few weeks into their investigations, Adelekan was arrested. Adelekan confessed that he and others, working in the company, including a guard, organised the abduction of Defa.

However, the old man fell sick while in captivity and died. After Defa died, the kidnappers stuffed him into a drum and gave the drum to fishermen to get rid of. Adelakan was used as bait to catch other members of the group. The Police said: “According to the suspects, after Defa started working for his daughter, he started short paying and sacking workers over any imagined error. After abducting him, they kept him in a house where they fed him with soft drinks and sausage rolls.

“Four days after his abduction, he attempted to escape, but was caught and tied up. He fell sick and died. Three, among the suspects called Moses and Adelekan, who came with a drum in a car and stuffed Defa’s remains into the drum. They then tied the drum with chains. They moved the drum to a river bank and handed it to fishermen.” Adelekan, who is married with two children, a primary school dropout, started working in Xinxin Energy Company in 2019 as a mechanic. The suspect’s salary was N60, 000. He had worked there for three months before Defa came from China and joined the company. Defa’s first major operation after joining the company was to sack Adelekan.

