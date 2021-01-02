News

Suspect: We killed DCO, dumped body in well for arresting my wife on proxy

A suspected kidnapper, Isaac Aforji (aka Angel Boy), has revealed how he and his gang members abducted the Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) of Afam Police Station, Moses Egbede, collected a ransom from his family and then killed him in the process.

Egbede, who was in his Lexus 300 SUV, heading to office, was abducted by five armed men along Obiama Pipeline Road, Rivers State, on July 21, 2020. He was held captive at Osogbo in Agbeta community under Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State. Two days after his abduction, the kidnappers had called his wife, Mrs Grace Egbede, demanding a ransom of N50 million. On July 31, 2020, a ransom of N1 million was paid by Edegbe’s first son, Emmanuel Egbede.

After collecting the ransom, Angel Boy convinced his gang members to kill Edegbe, who was shot dead and his body tied and dumped inside an abandoned well. Interestingly, Angel Boy and some of his gang members had since been arrested by Operatives of the Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

The suspects so far in police custody are Isaac Aforki, 34, aka Angel Boy, Okechukwu Emmanuel 34, aka Ezeruwa, Philemon Barifaa, 23, Prince Zopkara 30, Onyemechi Francis, 28, Lucky Teeage, 36, Youth secretary, Kenneth, 47, Pius Kpala, 39, Barrison Gbara 28 and Emeka Chukwuma, 22.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that Angel Boy later confessed to have suggested the murder of Edegbe because the policeman, while investigating Angel Boy’s kidnapping activities, had to arrest his wife by proxy when police couldn’t find him.

Angel Boy, 34, and married with three children, said: “After I left where I completed my apprenticeship, I opened a welding workshop. There was a crisis in my community and my equipment was stolen. I went into riding motorbikes.

“I got married and ventured into oil bunkering, where I had a fire accident. I spent all the money I had on treatment. I became broke and then I met the youth president, Tombare. I told him about my challenges and he initiated me into the kidnapping business.

“My first kidnapping operation was a man in a Lexus car, the second was the abduction of mother and child, while the third operation was the abduction of Mr. Obinna Ofornedu (aka Lotto man). I don’t know the amount collected as ransom from Lotto man, but I was given N80,000 as my share. “At the time of kidnapping Lotto man, someone who recognised me, reported to the police.

The person showed the police my house. It was Edegbe that led a police team to my house. When they didn’t find me, they arrested and detained my wife for nine days. “She was later released when I didn’t show up.

