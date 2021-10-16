Suspect: Why we killed businessman after collecting ransom

Two suspected kidnappers, Salisu Abdullahi, 28 and Babangida Usman, have revealed why they shot dead a businessman after his family had paid ransom for his release. The suspects were busted by Operatives of the Force Intelligence Response Team (IRT) for their involvement in the abduction of a Reverend Father, Tony Bawa and five others. Among the five others kidnapped by Abdullahi and Usman’s gang was Chinedu, a businessman. According to the police, the suspects are part of a five-man gang that had been terrorising some northern parts of the country.

Presently, three members of the gang are at large. One of the suspects, Abdullahi, a farmer, said that he was into cattle rustling before he joined the kidnapping gang. Abdullahi, who is married with three children, said that he joined the gang last year, describing himself as an orphan.

He said: “My gang has kidnapped up to six people since I joined. Our leader usually carries out surveillance of an area and target before the attack. Most of our targets are usually prominent people. After our leader has gathered enough intelligence on victims, he would then inform us.

We have kidnapped people from Kushemakaranta, Rafinkinba, Kuditlri, Kwei, Nasarawa Express Road and Kurumikari, all in Kaduna State. ‘‘One of the suspects we kidnapped and later killed was Chinedu, a businessman. Our gang leader gave us information about him because he resides in the same community with him. He was kidnapped in his apartment. Chinedu spent three days in our custody before his family paid N500, 000. After they paid the ransom, we killed him because he fought with one of our members.

Our leader ordered that we should kill him.” Abdullahi further explained: “The second suspect was also called Chinedu, a trader. He was riding his motorcycle to Kagaruko when our leader called and gave us direction on where to locate him. We abducted and took him into the bush. We collected N700, 000 ransom from him. I don’t know the name of the third victim, but we also collected N700, 000 as ransom from him too. We kidnapped him at the market place. ‘‘He sells ginger and we told him we had ginger on the farm, so he volunteered to follow us. On the way, we kidnapped him.

The fourth victim is the Reverend Father. We broke into his house at Kushemakaranta at about 3am. We went with three guns. When we got there, we knocked and he opened the door. Abdullahi said that his role in the gang was that of a “watchman.”

He explained: “I keep watch over our victims until they pay ransom. I have made N800, 000 in all the operations, and I used the money to buy drinks and date women. Nobody knew I was a kidnapper in my community.” Babangida on the other hand said that his role in the gang was to guard kidnapped victims, adding that he had made at least N600, 000 from kidnapping. Babangida recounted: “We don’t kidnap women because they are the ones who run around to raise the ransom money, so that their husbands would be released.” In the same vein, the IRT arrested two brothers, Abubakar Suleiman, 36, and Awalu Suleiman, 25, for kidnapping.

The siblings are from Manufashi Local Government Area of Katsina State. According to the brothers, they had carried out several kidnapping operations. The elder brother, Abubakar, was first arrested following an intelligence report. When the younger brother, Awalu, heard his brother had been arrested, he went to the house of the supposed police informant, Isah Abdul, and killed him. Abubakar said: “The first person I kidnapped was Alhaji Abass.

To get information about him was easy because we live in the same community. He has his own filling station. Dogo, our gang leader, who is still at large, called him on the phone to bring N300, 000. He threatened that if he didn’t obey, he would be kidnapped. When Abass brought the money, we collected it and still kidnapped him.

