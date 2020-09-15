Metro & Crime

Suspect: Why we video-recorded killing, butchering of six people

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

A 31-year-old suspect, Asuquo Okon, has revealed while he killed six people in a communal clash between residents of Edere and Ediedom communities in Odupkani Local Government Area of Cross Rivers State. Okon was arrested by operatives of the Force Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

 

He was arrested along with his second-in-command, Asuquo Edem, at Rupkani area of the state. They had gone to buy AK47 ammunition from a gunrunner who was already in police custody.

 

A Toyota Camry car, said to be the gang’s operational vehicle, and a mobile phone containing videos of killings and dismembering of human bodies were recovered from the suspects. The suspects allegedly confessed that they contacted the gunrunner to supply them with the ammunition because they were running low on their stockpile.

 

They further confessed to having an AK47 rifle, which they bought for N500,000 and a pump action which they had been using in the clashes. The police said: “The clashes in the communities were over a land dispute which degenerated into arms conflicts. Okon alleged that people from the Ediedom community first  attacked his own community, leading members of his community to embark on a reprisal.”

 

 

Okon, a father of three, disclosed that he took to killing to avenge the death of his mother and uncle, who were killed when his community was attacked. He said: “My community is Mdaibo Edere.

 

We have been fighting with the people from Ediedom  village over a parcel of land. Ediedom people attacked my community first, killing my mother and uncle. They also killed seven other people. They then burnt down houses. Our community people contributed money and asked us to buy arms and ammunition, so that we can arm ourselves and defend our community from further attacks.

 

I bought an AK47 rifle at the rate of N500,000 and I had killed six people with it. I shot them on their heads after I kidnapped them. This is in retaliation for the killing of my mother and my uncle. We don’t use it to kill women in our operations, it is forbidden. I wasn’t the person who butchered the dead in the video on my phone.

 

But I was present at the scene where it happened and so I recorded it. I didn’t know that the police had arrested my arms’ supplier. I contacted him that I needed some ammunition. He lured me to the Rupkani area of Cross Rivers, where my second-in-command and I were arrested.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Boat owner, Happiness, remanded over involuntary manslaughter of 12 passengers

Posted on Author John Chikezie

An Ikeja High Court, Lagos Monday remanded one Elebiju Happiness, owner of a boat, involved in the boat capsize that led to the drowning of 12 passengers in Lagos. Happiness, the owner of Mount Zion transport, was arraigned on a 10-count charge of involuntary manslaughter before Justice Josephine Oyefeso. According to the State Prosecutor and the Director of Public […]
Metro & Crime

ISOPADEC: It’s laughable to ‘ambush’ a governor with one pistol

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

*Rejects 80 percent pay cut Embattled workers of the Imo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (ISOPADEC) have described as ridiculous, the allegation that members of the Commission, who were protesting three months of unpaid salaries, had ‘ambushed’ Governor Hope Uzodinma with one locally made pistol. The workers said it was unthinkable that workers of […]
Metro & Crime

Shuaib Audu Foundation set to commission motorized boreholes in Kogi

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir, Lokoja

Arrangements have been concluded for the commissioning of the multi-million motorized boreholes in four local government areas in Kogi State donated by the Shuaib Abubakar Audu Foundation.     The foundation out to provide portable water to distressed community suffering from acute water challenges.   The Chairman of the Foundation, Prince. Idoko Dan Ogacheko said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: