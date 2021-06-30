Suspected armed robber burnt alive in Ughelli

A suspected robber, who tried to rob a boutique and tailoring store with a toy gun, was on Wednesday burnt alive in Ughelli, headquarters of Ughelli North Local Government, Delta State.

This is coming barely two days after another suspected robber was burnt alive in the town. The jungle justice is becoming a pattern in the metropolis following the rising cases of violent crime in the town, with police and other security agencies seemingly overwhelmed.

Our Correspondent learnt that the alleged criminal was immediately served jungle justice by angry youths.

According to an eyewitness: “The criminal had gone to rob a tailoring store and a neighbouring boutique within the popular Saint Theresa roundabout area of the town and has succeeded in collecting eight phones from his victims.

“However, luck ran out of him when one of the victims he was robbing observed that what the thief was holding is a toy gun and immediately raised the alarm.

“The thief was immediately accosted by an angry mob that set him ablaze on the roundabout.”

