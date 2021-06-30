Metro & Crime

Suspected armed robber burnt alive in Ughelli

Posted on Author Gabriel Choba, Comment(0)

A suspected robber, who tried to rob a boutique and tailoring store with a toy gun, was on Wednesday burnt alive in Ughelli, headquarters of Ughelli North Local Government, Delta State.
This is coming barely two days after another suspected robber was burnt alive in the town. The jungle justice is becoming a pattern in the metropolis following the rising cases of violent crime in the town, with police and other security agencies seemingly overwhelmed.
Our Correspondent learnt that the alleged criminal was immediately served jungle justice by angry youths.
According to an eyewitness: “The criminal had gone to rob a tailoring store and a neighbouring boutique within the popular Saint Theresa roundabout area of the town and has succeeded in collecting eight phones from his victims.
“However, luck ran out of him when one of the victims he was robbing observed that what the thief was holding is a toy gun and immediately raised the alarm.
“The thief was immediately accosted by an angry mob that set him ablaze on the roundabout.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Attacks on Abia police station, NDLEA office cruel –Kalu

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

Senate Chief Whip and Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has described the Wednesday night attack on Bende Police Divisional Headquarters in Abia State as cruel and wicked. The former governor of Abia State said the perpetrators of the barbaric act must be identified and brought to justice. Stressing that law […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: At last, Sanwo-Olu okays full reopening of markets

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muritala Ayinla After months of partial closure to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lagos State Governor Mr Babajide Sanwoolu has approved the full resumption of operations of both food markets and non food markets. With this, traders in Lagos markets are now free to open and operate daily like they before the […]
Metro & Crime

Tolulope Arotile’s elder sister calls for investigation over her death

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir

…as Kogi Assembly move to immortalise the late pilot Disquiet over the death of her younger sister, Damilola Adegboye the elder sister of the late Tolulope Arotile, has called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of her kid sister. Late Tolulope Arotile, who died on Tuesday, was living with Damilola in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica