Suspected bandit arraigned at Katsina Magistrate’s Court

A suspected bandit, Dahiru Rabiu alias Dan Malam of Ballagawa village in Kurfi Local Government Area of Katsina State has been arraigned before the Chief Magistrates’ Court 1 on a three-count charge. The police prosecutors, ASP Isah Liti and ASP Emmanuel Garba, told the court that the suspect was charged for criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide and belonging to a gang of brigandage.

According to them, the offences are contrary to the state Penal Code Law of 2019. The accused, the prosecutors added, was arrested by the Kurfi Local Government Police Division, based on credible intelligence information. Dahiru was said to have been identified by vigilantes at Takabawa in Kurfi Local Government Area as one of the suspected bandits who attacked the community on November 20, 2020. During the attack, three people – Aminu Hamisu, Bishir Bilya and Mani Lawal – were killed by the bandits. Furthermore, a contact number of one Shafiu, now at large was, found in the phone of the suspect.

The Chief Magistrate, Amina Ibrahim, asked the suspect if he understood the charges levelled against him. After the suspect declined the question, the chief magistrate then adjourned the case till April 5, 2021, while investigation continues into the case.

