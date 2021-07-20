Suspected bandits bring down NAF Alpha jet in Zamfara

An Alpha Jet belonging to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) crashed on Sunday, after it was allegedly attacked by suspected bandits in Zamfara State.

The fighter plane was returning from an interdiction mission between the boundaries of Zamfara and Kaduna states when it came under intense enemy fire, according to sources.

Confirming the development in a statement on Monday, the NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said the aircraft’s pilot Flight Lieutenant Abayomi Dairo, successfully “ejected” to safety.

Gabkwet said the crash site had since been located, including the parachute, which facilitated the pilot’s ejection.

He said: “Luckily, the gallant pilot of the aircraft, Flight Lieutenant Abayomi Dairo, successfully ejected from the aircraft. Using his survival instincts, the pilot, who came under intense ground fire from the bandits, was able to evade them and sought refuge in a nearby settlement awaiting sunset.

“Using the cover of darkness and his phone for navigation, Flight Lieutenant Dairo was able to elude several bandits’ strongholds and manoeuvred his way to a Nigerian Army Unit, where he was finally rescued.”

Gabkwet said upon receipt of the report of the incident, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, immediately directed that all efforts must be emplaced to rescue the pilot.

He added: “NAF Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance (ISR) platforms and helicopter gunships provided close air support to NAF Special Forces and Nigerian Army troops who were able to locate the crash site and the pilot’s parachute, while also combing nearby locations for any sign of the pilot. “It is gladdening to note that while in hiding,

Flight Lieutenant Dairo confirmed that the presence of the aircraft within the vicinity of the crash site helped in scaring the bandits who were after him, thus enabling him to find refuge and escape to a safe location.”

The statement revealed that in the last two weeks, the NAF and surface troops had put bandits and other criminal elements under pressure within the general area, thereby degrading their potency.

It said the intensive day and night air interdiction operations targeted the criminals’ hideouts in three troubled states. “Despite the setback of yesterday’s (Sunday) crash, the NAF remains committed towards fulfilling Mr President’s mandate as well as other constitutional roles assigned to it.

The willingness, readiness and tested ability of the NAF remains unshaken and unwavering as it continues to carry out its assigned roles”, it concluded.

