News Top Stories

Suspected bandits bring down NAF Alpha jet in Zamfara

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja Comment(0)

An Alpha Jet belonging to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) crashed on Sunday, after it was allegedly attacked by suspected bandits in Zamfara State.

 

The fighter plane was returning from an interdiction mission between the boundaries of Zamfara and Kaduna states when it came under intense enemy fire, according to sources.

 

 

Confirming the development in a statement on Monday, the NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said the aircraft’s pilot Flight Lieutenant Abayomi Dairo, successfully “ejected” to safety.

 

Gabkwet said the crash site had since been located, including the parachute, which facilitated the pilot’s ejection.

 

He said: “Luckily, the gallant pilot of the aircraft, Flight Lieutenant Abayomi Dairo, successfully ejected from the aircraft. Using his survival instincts, the pilot, who came under intense ground fire from the bandits, was able to evade them and sought refuge in a nearby settlement awaiting sunset.

 

“Using the cover of darkness and his phone for navigation, Flight Lieutenant Dairo was able to elude several bandits’ strongholds and manoeuvred his way to a Nigerian Army Unit, where he was finally rescued.”

 

Gabkwet said upon receipt of the report of the incident, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, immediately directed that all efforts must be emplaced to rescue the pilot.

 

He added: “NAF Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance (ISR) platforms and helicopter gunships provided close air support to NAF Special Forces and Nigerian Army troops who were able to locate the crash site and the pilot’s parachute, while also combing nearby locations for  any sign of the pilot. “It is gladdening to note that while in hiding,

 

Flight Lieutenant Dairo confirmed that the presence of the aircraft within the vicinity of the crash site helped in scaring the bandits who were after him, thus enabling him to find refuge and escape to a safe location.”

 

The statement revealed that in the last two weeks, the NAF and surface troops had put bandits and other criminal elements under pressure within the general area, thereby degrading their potency.

 

It said the intensive day and night air interdiction operations targeted the criminals’ hideouts in three troubled states. “Despite the setback of yesterday’s (Sunday) crash, the NAF remains committed towards fulfilling Mr President’s mandate as well as other constitutional roles assigned to it.

 

The willingness, readiness and tested ability of the NAF remains unshaken and unwavering as it continues to carry out its assigned roles”, it concluded.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Buhari signs instrument to enable ATIA

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the instrument of accession of the agreement for the establishment of the African Trade Insurance Agency(ATIA). According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu,   “The Agreement and the Agency are registered with the Secretariat of the United Nations in accordance with Charter […]
News

Multiple taxation: Cost of healthcare may become unaffordable –GMD

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi and Regina Otokpa

The Guild of Medical Directors (GMD), has warned that the ‘ridiculous’ multiple taxes and levies being imposed on private hospitals in Abuja, would lead to closure of some facilities or cause an increase in healthcare charges. President GMD, Prof. Olufemi Babalola, who lamented that the hospitals were financially crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic, said if […]
News

2023: I respect Tinubu, I will never malign him – Wike

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike on Friday rubbished report in one of the dailies that he maligned the character of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, saying he would never do such a thing. Wike, in a statement issued by Kelvin Ebiri, his Special Assistant on Media, said his […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica