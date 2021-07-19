Suspected bandits bring down NAF alpha jet in Zamfara

*Air Force: Pilot safe, crash site located

An Alpha Jet belonging to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) crashed on Sunday, after a fierce attack by suspected bandits within the Zamfara general area.

The fighter jet was returning from an interdiction mission between the boundaries of Zamfara and Kaduna states, when it came under intense enemy fire.

Confirming the development in a statement, Monday, the NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, disclosed that the aircraft’s pilot Flight Lieutenant Abayomi Dairo, successfully “ejected” to safety.

This was as Gabkwet further announced that the crash site has since been located, including the parachute, which facilitated the pilot’s ejection.

“Luckily, the gallant pilot of the aircraft, Flight Lieutenant Abayomi Dairo, successfully ejected from the aircraft. Using his survival instincts, the pilot, who came under intense ground fire from the bandits, was able to evade them and sought refuge in nearby settlements awaiting sunset.

“Using the cover of darkness and his phone set for navigation, Flight Lieutenant Dairo was able to elude several bandits’ strongholds and maneuvered his way to a Nigerian Army Unit, where he was finally rescued,” the statement said.

It said upon receipt of the report of the incident, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, immediately directed that all efforts must be taken to rescue the pilot.

Consequently: “NAF Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance (ISR) platforms and helicopter gunships provided close air support to NAF Special Forces and Nigerian Army troops who were able to locate the crash site and the pilot’s parachute, while also combing nearby locations for any sign of the pilot.

“It is gladdening to note that while in hiding, Flight Lieutenant Dairo confirmed that the presence of NAF aircraft within the vicinity of the crash site helped in scaring the bandits who were after him, thus enabling him to find refuge and escape to a safe location,” the Service added.

The statement revealed that in the last two weeks, the NAF and surface troops had brought increased pressure to bear on bandits and other criminal elements within the general area, thereby degrading their potency.

