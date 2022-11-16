Metro & Crime

Suspected bandits kill 9, injure 7 in fresh Plateau attack

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Musa Pam, Jos

Suspected Fulani bandits on Tuesday night attacked Maikatako village in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State and allegedly killed nine members of a family and injured seven others.

New Telegraph learnt from one of the villagers, Andong Makut that the gunmen stormed the community and started shooting sporadically at about 9:30pm.

The attack took place just hours after the flag off the APC presidential campaign at the Rwang Pam Stadium.

Makut said although the vigilantes were able to repel some of the attackers but were unable to save the family.

The Plateau State Police Command Public Relations Officer DSP Alfred Alabo when contacted confirmed the incident saying: “It is true that an incident happened there, the DPO there responded with his team and were able to push back the bandits but some people sustained injuries and were taken to hospital.”

 

Reporter

