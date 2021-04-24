Suspected Boko Haram members attack Geidam

Suspected armed members of the dreaded Boko Haram sect on Friday invaded Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe State, wreaking havoc, as residents scampered for safety. Sources and fleeing residents, according to an online portal, Vanguard News Nigeria report, said the insurgents invaded the town with several gun trucks about 5 pm.

Confirming the incident, Executive Chairman of Geidam, Hon Ali Kolo, told Vanguard News Nigeria that the armed insurgents attacked the community about 5 pm and were still holding ground at press time. Kolo said: “Yes, I received a distress call this evening (Friday) that my local government council is under Boko Haram attack. “Right now I am in Damaturu for an official engagement and had planned to return back Saturday (today), only to receive this bad news.

“Presently, I learnt the insurgents are still fighting dirty as residents flee for safety. “I am appealing to all and sundry to pray Allah (God) to protect the innocent and may peace be restored in our fatherland.” Geidam is the home town of the immediate past governor, now Senator Ibrahim Geidam. The town is about 200 kilometers from Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, and one of the border towns between Nigeria and the Niger Republic.

