Suspected cult group hacks man to death

A 39-year-old man, Mojeed Akeem, has been hacked to death by suspected cultists at the Bajulaiye area of Somolu, Lagos State.

The suspected Aiye group members numbering about 20 stormed the Alarape Market at about 11: 15pm on Sunday and hacked Akeem to death while he was sleeping.

It was learnt that the victim who worked in the market was sleeping when the Aiye cult group members stormed the market and asked everyone to line up, but singled him out and shot him thrice before they finally hacked him.

According to a source, who spoke with our correspondent, the deceased was a hard working person and was not known to be a member of any cult group, but was only working in the market. “Because of the incident, the market has been shutdown to honour him.

He was a nice person. The cultists threatened that they are coming back and whenever they come into the market they are going to kill more people. “Those who were in the market when they came where able to identify two faces among the killers, one is called Lakuta and Tefeesi, the state commissioner of police should help us in Somo- lu and Bariga, we are overwhelmed by the cult activities in both communities.

“The CP, Idowu Owohunwa should please help us direct the Divisional Police Officer of Bariga and Alade to storm the kidnappers hideout and smoke them out. “We are dying in silence. One Ramoni alias cat face is the leader of the Aiye group, I want him arrested.” He added that, some traders who were still in the market when the cultists stormed there, that there phones were collected, but later returned for fear of not being tracked.

