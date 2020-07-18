Suspected cult member leads police to site of 3 buried victims

A suspected cult leader terrorising the residents of B-Dere Community in Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State, has led officers from the state police command to the site where they buried three of their kidnapped victims. The suspected cult leader, Barididum Danaa aka “kill and bury” and his accomplice, Prophet Nkpe, all members of Degbam cult group, led the anti-cultism unit to a shallow grave where they buried three young men who had been declared missing. While the two suspects were nabbed by the police, other members of the gang managed to evade arrest and are now on the run.

Like this: Like Loading...