Suspected cultist burnt to death in Bayelsa

A suspected cultist, Christopher Samuel, said to be a member of Bobos has been hacked to death by a rival cult group.

According to statement on Saturday

by the Bayelsa State Police Public Relations Officer, Asinim Butswat: “On 26 March 2022, at about 0630 hours Policemen responded to a distress call of cult related clashes at Sand Road Swalli, Yenagoa. On arrival the patrol team discovered a charred body of a suspected cultist.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the charred body was one Christopher Samuel ‘m’ 21 years, a notorious member of Bobos cult group, who was macheted and set ablaze by a rival cult group.

“The corpse was evacuated and deposited at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital, Okolobiri for an autopsy.

“Investigation is ongoing to identify and arrest the perpetrators of the dastardly act.”

