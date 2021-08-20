Metro & Crime

Suspected cultist shoots dead 400 level student of Rivers State Varsity

A suspected cultist yesterday shot dead a male 400 level student in the Faculty of Management Science of the Rivers State University, Nkpolu, Orowurokwo, Port Harcourt, causing panic on campus. The suspected shooter, one “Peruzzi’ a level 300 student at the faculty of Management Sciences, was however, apprehended by school security officers with the help of officers attached to the Nkpolu Divisional Police Headquarters.

According to sources, “Peruzzi” whose real name is yet to be ascertained at the time of this report is said to be a member of the Vikings, while the student he shot dead was believe to be a member of a rival cult group. Following the shooting, security operatives were deployed on campus, and were busy patrolling the area in order to prevent the breakdown of law and order as some feared a reprisal attack. The Public Relation Officer of Rivers State Police Command, SP Nnamdi Omoni has confirmed the incident, but noted that details of the incident were sketchy.

Cult-related shooting that leads to death is not uncommon in Rivers State University, where rival cult groups occasionally wage war against each other. Just last month, on July 29, 2021, the Octopus Strike Force of the Rivers State Police Command recovered a shotgun from a man suspected to be one of the leaders of Vikings in a hotel not far from the campus in Mile 3 Diobu.

