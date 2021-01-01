Metro & Crime

Suspected cultists hack commercial driver to death on New Year’s Day in Edo

In what looked like a horror film with characters to fit it’s screen play, gunmen who disguised as passengers Friday hacked a commercial bus driver to death in a most gruesome manner in Benin, the Edo State capital.
The incident occured while residents including Christian faithful were celebrating activities to mark the New Year 2021 in various worship centers and fun seeking locations in the state.
Although as at the time of this report the identity of the dead commercial bus driver is yet to be known even as his killers remain unknown.
However, it is feared that the gunmen were suspected to be cultists some of whose actions have left the capital with tears and sorrow in the past one week.
The ugly incident happened near Oliha Market along Siluko Road in Benin in the early hours of Friday.
New Telegraph investigations revealed that the driver, who plies the Sapele-Ring Road, was suspected to have been forcefully diverted to Siluko Road by his assailants.
Findings showed that the assailants had flagged the driver down and entered the vehicle marked Edo ABD 257XA from Kings Square and diverted the driver to Siluko road at gunpoint.
It was learnt that Immediately after they passed an ex-popular cinema viewing centre, they were said to have used a battle axe to slice the face of the driver from the eye region and also shot him dead.

Our Reporters

