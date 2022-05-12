Metro & Crime

Suspected cultists kill 3 in A’ Ibom community

No fewer than three persons were reportedly killed on Tuesday during fresh attack in Inen Community, OrukAnam Local Government Area Of Akwa Ibom State. Our Correspondent learnt that the victims were killed in their different houses when some hoodlums arrived the community in a convoy of motorcycles to rob them.

An eyewitness, Johnson Akpakpan, said the first house they ransacked was where the victim inlastyear’scultclash, MrsChoice Etuk, who was almost killed, but rescued through the intervention of the governor’s wife, Dr Martha Udom Emmanuel lived. He said the hoodlums accosted Mrs Etuk’s step son before they killed him and escaped with the victim’s brand new motorcycle. Narrating the incident, Akpakpan said the hoodlums suspected to be cultists from neighbouring communities proceeded to Elder Sunday Jumbo’s compound and killed the second person before they killed the third victim and bolted away with a “POS” machine. Another eyewitness who pleaded anonymity said the killing is cult related as the hoodlums came from neighbouring local government for the operations.

“I cannot establish whether the group is Debalm or Iceland confraternities. But we are suspecting that they are not robbers. If they were robbers, they would have collected the motorcycle, money and “POS” machine without killing the victims. “We are shocked that this incident has returned to our community after the whole village was deserted last year, because of cult related killings.

“We don’t want it again, we are living in fear now, nobody knows what will happen next,” he lamented. Meanwhile, the chairman of OrukAnam Local Government Area, Hon Kingsley Frank has mobilised all Joint security team to restore peace in the area. One of the residents in the community who pleaded anonymity said the council boss gave ultimatum to all cultists in the community to bring out the perpetrators of the crime as the security agencies are investigating the killings. Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in AKwa Ibom, SP Odiko Mcdon confirmed the incident, but explained that there are conflicting reports regarding the number of victims in the sad incident.

 

Our Reporters

