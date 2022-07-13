Suspected cultists kill Open Varsity student in Kwara

Some boys suspected to be cultists have reportedly shot dead a 23-year-old computer Science student of the Open University, Ilorin, Mohammed Isiaka, in his residence in Akerebiata, Ilorin. According to the spokesman of Kwara State Police Command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, Isiaka was shot in the chest by the suspended cultists. Okasanmi said: “Policemen from C Division who raced to the scene on receipt of the information, took the victim to the University of Ilorin Teach

ing Hospital (UITH), where the victim was confirmed dead by a doctor on duty. “The corpse of the victim has been deposited for autopsy. “The Commissioner of Police, Kwara State, CP Tuesday Assayomo, has ordered a discreet and result- oriented investigation into the matter. The good people of Kwara State, particularly residents of the area are advised to go about their lawful businesses as adequate security arrangements have been emplaced to forestall any revenge attack. “The CP also assures the people that the perpetrators of the heinous act would be fished out and prosecuted

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...