Metro & Crime

Suspected cultists shoot 200 level varsity student dead

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Comment(0)

Suspected cultists on Wednesday shot to death one James Okunmakpeye of the Niger Delta University, Wilberforce island area of Ammassoma in the Southern Ijaw Local Government of Bayelsa State.
The deceased, a student of marketing at the Faculty of Management Science of the institution, was shot in the head at close range and the bullet tore through the right eye at about 11am while standing by the door of his lecture class.
Many of his lecture mates and lecturer, according to sources, scampered out of the lecture room for safety, while the body of the deceased was left in a pool of blood. Some of the female students that witnessed the killing were seen shedding tears and lamenting over the loss of life.
The Public Relations Officer of the Institution, Ingezi Idoni, who confirmed the development, assured newsmen that school authorities were investigating the incident.
Idoni said the deceased was shot dead during lecture hours: “There was a lecturer in the class during the incident. He was shot by the door of the lecture room. He was late to the class and was being asked to come into the lecture hall. While he was offering reasons for his lateness, someone came from behind and shot him.”
The spokesman of the Bayelsa Police Command, Astimin Butswat, who also confirmed the incident, said he was waiting for details from the Divisional Headquarters in Ammassoma but had not gotten across to our correspondent at the time of filing the report.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

ZLP to Buhari: Speak out on killer herdsmen

Posted on Author Reporter

Babatope Okeowo, Akure   The Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), in Ondo State Tuesday challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to dissociate himself from criminal elements using Fulani herdsmen as cover to unleash terror on innocent travellers and farmers in the state and the Southwest region as a whole. The Chairman of the party, Chief Joseph Akinlaja said […]
Metro & Crime

Three teenagers defile, murder 13-year-old girl in Katsina

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani

Police have apprehended three teenage serial rapists who allegedly defiled and killed a 13-year-old girl in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gambo Isah, disclosed this while parading the suspects before journalists at the state Police Command Headquarters in Katsina. Isah said on August 14, 2020 […]
Metro & Crime

Money doublers dupe Oyo residents of N2.7m

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Oyo State Police Commissioner, Mr Joe Enwonwu, yesterday at the Eleyele Police Headquarters, Ibadan, Police yesterday paraded 22 suspected criminals including eight moneydoublers, who defrauded about 300 residents of Igboho community in the Oke Ogun area of Oyo State of about N3 million. After the victims, the fraudsters relocated to Badagry area of Lagos State […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica