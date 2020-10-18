Suspected cultists torch police out station in A’Ibom community

Dbam and Iceland confraternities who have been involved in bloody clashes terrorizing Inen community in OrukAnam Local Government Area in Akwa Ibom State in the last eight months on Monday night burn down a police post at Inen Junction while residents fleed their homes.

It was learnt that policemen posted to the sub station known as “Inen Ekeffe police post” absconded from their duty post in the wake of cult-related violence in the area leaving the hoodlums to engage in daily reprisal attacks.

Our Correspondent also gathered that the cultists always overpowered the police killing and maiming members of rival gangs and innocent people in the community.

An eyewitness Mfonobong Okorie said the cultists numbering over 30 barricaded the community road between Faith Tabernacle Church, Inen Ikot Etim and the gate of Al Madal construction company where they snatched two motorcycles belonging to one Udeme Atanong and Ndifreke otu respectively.

