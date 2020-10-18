News

Suspected cultists torch police out station in A’Ibom community

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe, Uyo Comment(0)

Dbam and Iceland confraternities who have been involved in bloody clashes terrorizing Inen community in OrukAnam Local Government Area in Akwa Ibom State in the last eight months on Monday night burn down a police post at Inen Junction while residents fleed their homes.

It was learnt that policemen posted to the sub station known as “Inen Ekeffe police post”  absconded from their duty post in the wake of cult-related violence in the area leaving the hoodlums  to engage  in daily reprisal attacks.
Our Correspondent also gathered that the cultists always overpowered the police   killing and maiming  members of rival gangs and  innocent people in the community.
An eyewitness Mfonobong Okorie said the cultists numbering over 30 barricaded the community road between Faith Tabernacle Church,  Inen Ikot Etim and the gate of Al Madal construction company where they snatched two motorcycles belonging to one Udeme Atanong and Ndifreke otu respectively.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Bayelsa: Diri promises to build 3 technical colleges

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

As part of celebration of the 60th Independence of the country and the 24th anniversary of creation of Bayelsa State, the state Governor, Douye Diri, has pledged that his Prosperity Government will establish three new technical colleges and upgrade existing structures in schools to bolster technical and vocational education development in the state. The governor, […]
News

Ondo 2020: Akeredolu brands Mimiko, Ajayi as traitors, betrayers

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State yesterday took a swipe at his predecessor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko and the Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, describing them as traitors and betrayers.   Akeredolu, who would be running against his deputy and standardbearer of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Ajayi in the forthcoming October 10 governorship poll, described Mimiko […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Obasanjo tests negative

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni ABEOKUTA

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has tested negative for coronavirus.   Obasanjo’s Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, disclosed this in a statement made available to reporters in Abeokuta yesterday.   Akinyemi said the former President took the test last Friday, August 7, 2020, at his Pent House residence in Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: