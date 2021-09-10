Metro & Crime

Suspected drug addict beats father to death

A 21-year-old suspected drug addict, Muhammed Yusuf, on Wednesday, evening, allegedly beat his fatherto death in Kogi State.The incident happened at the back of St Mary Primary School in Lokoja, the state capital. Thedeceased, identifiedas Alhaji Ibrahim Yusuf, was in his late 70’s.

It was gathered that the suspect, a secondary school leaver, had vehemently refusedtofurtherhiseducation despitetheeffortsputinplace by his late father. A witness who identified hernameasBelloNana, gave an account of the incident, “I am their neighbour, the boy has been misbehaving since yesterday morning and I told thefatherthatweshouldgoto barracks and carry soldiers so that we can pick him up. “I left for work around 4 p.m. yesterday and am supposed to close by midnight, but I closed by 10 pm.

When I came in, I was knocking on thegate, butnobody opened it. When I came in with my key, I said Baba please open the door for me, but the boy repliedthatBabaisnotaround. “I asked him, where has bababeento? AndIknowthat Baba does not go out when it is six o’clock. He always locks his door. When I came in, I saw him in Baba’s room, and Baba doesn’t normally allow him to enter his room. Immediately I called my fiancé, telling him that this boy has killed his father because of what is he doing in Baba’s roomandbaba is notaround.

