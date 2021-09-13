Suspected drug courier remanded for importing 250g of heroin

Justice Tijjani Ringim of a Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the remand of a suspected drug courier, Ezenyeche Kingsley Ebuka, in Ikoyi Correctional Centre, for allegedly importing 250 grams of heroin into the country.

The order was sequel to Ebuka’s arraignment by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on a 2-count charge of conspiracy and unlawful dealing in heroin.

The defendant however pleaded not guilty to the charge upon his arraignment. NDLEA’s lawyer, Mrs. Juliana Imaobong-Iraobuchi, while urging the court to order the defendant’s remand in Correctional Centre pending conclusion of his trial also sought for a date for commencement of trial. Responding, defence lawyer, Chief Benson Ndakara, drew the court’s attention to his client’s bail motion and sought for permission to move it.

The request was however opposed to by the NDLEA’s lawyer who sought for an adjournment to enable her file a counter motion.

The lawyer while noting that she is still within time to respond informed the court that she just received the bail motion upon her resumption to office few days ago after recovering from an illness. After listening to the submissions of parties, Justice Ringim granted the NDLEA’s request and adjourned the hearing of the bail motion to September 16. While adjourning the matter, the judge ordered the defendant’s remand in Ikoyi Correctional Centre.

The alleged offences were said to be contrary to and punishable under Section 11(a) and 14 (b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap. N30 Laws of the Federabon of Nigera 2004.

The 2-count charge against the defendant reads: “That you Ezenyenche Kingsley Ebuka, Male, 34 years old, a citizen of Nigeria and one, Aku, Male, Adult, who lives in Pakistan, a man who normally help you ship your goods from Pakistan down to Nigeria (now at large) on or about the 14th day of June, 2021 during the inward clearance of Turkish Airways from Pakistan through Istanbul at the “D” arrival Hall of the Murtala Mohammed Internatonal Airport, Ikeja, Lagos within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court and without lawful authority imported 250 grames of Heroin from Pakistan to Nigeria, which you inserted in your anus and excreted same, thereby committed an cffence contrary to and punishable under Section 11 (a) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap N, 30 Laws of the Federation of Nigera 2004.

“That you Ezenyeche Kingsley Ebuka, Male, Adult, 34 years old a citizen of Nigeria, and one Aku Male Adult who lives in Pakistan and who normally help you to ship your goods from Pakistan down to Nigena, on or about the 14th day of June,

2021 did conspire to import 250 grames of Heroine from Pakistan to Nigeria which you inserted in your anus and excreted same in one excretion and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 14 (b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act, Cap N 30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004”.

