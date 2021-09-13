Law

Suspected drug courier remanded for importing 250g of heroin

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Justice Tijjani Ringim of a Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the remand of a suspected drug courier, Ezenyeche Kingsley Ebuka, in Ikoyi Correctional Centre, for allegedly importing 250 grams of heroin into the country.

 

The order was sequel to Ebuka’s arraignment by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on a 2-count charge of conspiracy and unlawful dealing in heroin.

 

The defendant however pleaded not guilty to the charge upon his arraignment. NDLEA’s lawyer, Mrs. Juliana Imaobong-Iraobuchi, while urging the court to order the defendant’s remand in Correctional Centre pending conclusion of his trial also sought for a date for commencement of trial. Responding, defence lawyer, Chief Benson Ndakara, drew the court’s attention to his client’s bail motion and sought for permission to move it.

 

The request was however opposed to by the NDLEA’s lawyer who sought for an adjournment to enable her file a counter motion.

 

The lawyer while noting that she is still within time to respond informed the court that she just received the bail motion upon her resumption to office few days ago after recovering from an illness. After listening to the submissions of parties, Justice Ringim granted the NDLEA’s request and adjourned the hearing of the bail motion to September 16. While adjourning the matter, the judge ordered the defendant’s remand in Ikoyi Correctional Centre.

 

The alleged offences were said to be contrary to and punishable under Section 11(a) and 14 (b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap. N30 Laws of the Federabon of Nigera 2004.

 

The 2-count charge against the defendant reads: “That you Ezenyenche Kingsley Ebuka, Male, 34 years old, a citizen of Nigeria and one, Aku, Male, Adult, who lives in Pakistan, a man who normally help you ship your goods from Pakistan down to Nigeria (now at large) on or about the 14th day of June, 2021 during the inward clearance of Turkish Airways from Pakistan through Istanbul at the “D” arrival Hall of the Murtala Mohammed Internatonal Airport, Ikeja, Lagos within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court and without lawful authority imported 250 grames of Heroin from Pakistan to Nigeria, which you inserted in your anus and excreted same, thereby committed an cffence contrary to and punishable under Section 11 (a) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap N, 30 Laws of the Federation of Nigera 2004.

 

“That you Ezenyeche Kingsley Ebuka, Male, Adult, 34 years old a citizen of Nigeria, and one Aku Male Adult who lives in Pakistan and who normally help you to ship your goods from Pakistan down to Nigena, on or about the 14th day of June,

 

2021 did conspire to import 250 grames of Heroine from Pakistan to Nigeria which you inserted in your anus and excreted same in one excretion and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 14 (b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act, Cap N 30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Law

‘Fresh charges against El-Zakzaky smacks of persecution’

Posted on Author AKEEM NAFIU reports

Disquiet over fresh charges against El-Zakzaky   Lawyers have queried the rationale behind the filing of fresh terrorism charges against the leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife, Meenat, by the Kaduna State Government. The lawyers described the action which came barely two days after the couple were discharged […]
Law

Olorunfemi: We need to tackle infrastructural deficit in Ondo judiciary

Posted on Author In this interview with BABATOPE OKEOWO

Mr. Rotimi Olorunfemi is the Chairman Akure branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA). In this interview with BABATOPE OKEOWO, he talks on the need for constitution amendment, the frosty relationship between the judiciary and the executive and sundry issues   What can you say is the Bar and the Bench relationship look like between […]
Law

‘Judges’ harsh work conditions killing justice delivery system’

Posted on Author John Chikezie

Kachollom Peter, an indigene of Barkin Ladi LGA in Plateau State, was called to Bar in 2019. He shares his law journey in this chat with JOHN CHIKEZIE   Background   My name is Kachollom Peter and I am a legal practitioner from Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State. I obtained an LLB […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica