Suspected food poisoning claims lives of seven members of same family in Edo

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta,

Tragedy struck in Benin, the Edo State capital, as seven members of a family reportedly died after eating food suspected to have been laced with poison.

The incident took place at house number 40, Otete Street, off Textile Mill Road in Ogida quarters, in Egor Local Government Area of the state capital.

New Telegraph’s visit to the victims’ house showed that the area had been deserted while few sympathisers were seen outside the compound.

One of the residents of the area who lives opposite the deceased house, Mrs. Christy Igbinadolor, told news men that she was at home on the fateful morning, when a man came to ask her about the whereabouts of her neighbours.

Mrs. Igbinadolor narrated how she had advised the man to go to the house and knock at their door and if there is no response, he should go to the police station and report.

According to her: “This morning, when I woke up, I sat outside and I saw one man who came to ask me where are these people (the victims) and I replied him that I am just waking up from sleep.

“I told him that I just sat down here reading my Bible. I said I have not seen them this morning but the only thing I see, is that, when I woke up last night, there was light in their house but when I woke up this morning, there was no light again.

“So, from there, the man went to the compound and knocked at their door. And I asked what happened? He said it is their senior brother in Port Harcourt. He said their senior brother called him and that he should come down and find out what was going on.

“I told him that when there was no response, the only thing he should do is to go to the police station and report. So, the man went to the police station and when he came back, he came with some policemen and some members of the man’s church.

“So they broke the door and found out that some of them have died.”

