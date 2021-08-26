Suspected Fulani bandits wipe out Plateau community, kill 35

Suspected Fulani bandits have attacked the Yelwa Zangam community of Jos North Local Government of Plateau State behind the University of Jos, killing over 35 people. Eyewitnesses told New Telegraph in Jos on Wednesday Morning that the armed bandits invaded the community at about 8pm on Tuesday night, burning houses and shooting anyone on sight. The attackers had disabled the bridge leading to the Anaguta community, preventing any access to help before launching their attacks. Investigation revealed that an entire family was burnt alive in their homes while others who sustained injuries are being treated in the hospital. The attack is coming barely 24 hours after Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong visited President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday to report the incessant attacks in the state. The Plateau State Police Command is yet to give details of the incident, as at the time of filing this report.

