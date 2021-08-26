Suspected Fulani bandits wipe out Plateau community, kill 35

Suspected Fulani bandits have attacked the Yelwa Zangam community of Jos North Local Government of Plateau State behind the University of Jos, killing over 35 people. Eyewitnesses told New Telegraph in Jos on Wednesday Morning that the armed bandits invaded the community at about 8pm on Tuesday night, burning houses and shooting anyone on sight. The attackers had disabled the bridge leading to the Anaguta community, preventing any access to help before launching their attacks. Investigation revealed that an entire family was burnt alive in their homes while others who sustained injuries are being treated in the hospital. The attack is coming barely 24 hours after Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong visited President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday to report the incessant attacks in the state. The Plateau State Police Command is yet to give details of the incident, as at the time of filing this report.
Related Articles
Man, 60, defiles eight-year-old girl in Niger
•Another remanded for raping teenager in Ekiti A 60-year-old man, Haruna Lawal, has been arrested by the police in Niger State for allegedly defiling an eight-year-old girl after luring her with N100. This was as a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, yesterday remanded a 28-year-old man, Shola Oguntuase, for allegedly defiling a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Two killed, three injured in Ogun hotel explosion
At least two people lost their lives yesterday while three others were seriously injured in a yet another gas explosion in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. The explosion occurred at the Conference Hotel, Oke-Mosan, a few metres away from the Governor’s Office. The hotel is reportedly owned by former governor of the state, Otunba Gbenga […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Eid el-Kabir: FCT shuts National Eid prayer ground
Two days to the celebration of the Eld el-Kabir by the Muslim faithful, the administration of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) yesterday said it had shut the National Eid prayer ground along the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport. This is to prevent prayers there during the festivities. New Telegraph learnt that the ban may not be […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)