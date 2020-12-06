Metro & Crime

Suspected Fulani gunmen kill two in Nasarawa community

Cheke Emmanuel, Lafia

In what appears to be a revenge mission, some AK-47 wielding gunmen, believed to be Fulani herdsmen, Sunday killed two persons at Hagher village in Lafia Local Government Area in Nasarawa State.
A resident of the area, who did not want his name in print for fear of reprisals, told New Telegraph that some Fulani marauders shot and killed their victims on their way to Chabo village on Saturday night leaving one other critically injured.
He said that the maruadering Fulani gunmen took their pound of flesh Saturday night, killing two persons and injuring one despite signing a peace deal between some Tiv leaders in the area recently.
“Yes right now as we speak, Hagher village is not at peace. Nobody went to church today. The Fulani marauders took their pound of flesh last night, killing two people and injuring one despite the initial mediation/agreement signed by both communities.”
It would be recalled that Hagher community witnessed breakdown of law and order when a Tiv farmer clashed with a Fulani herder over alleged mischief on his farm leading to loss of life recently.
Meanwhile, tension is high at Hagher village and it’s environs following the alleged killing of two farmers by Fulani gunmen on Saturday night.

