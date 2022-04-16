Suspected Fulani herders hack 77-year-old farmer in Ondo

A 77-year-old man has been attacked and macheted by suspected herdsmen in Ikakumo-Akoko, Akoko North East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The farmer, identified as Benjamin Babatunde, was said to have been waylaid by the herders while working in his farm.

It was learnt that the farmer had refused to give the the herders money which was said to have infuriated them.

According to a resident in the community: “The victim was in his farm when the bandits approached him. They demanded for money and the farmer said he had no money in the farm.

“The next thing was the daggers they brought and matcheted the farmer thinking he was dead.”

The latest attack makes it the second one recorded in the agrarian community within the spate of one month.

Two weeks ago, a middle-aged farmer was macheted in Ikakumo when he confronted Fulanis who plucked his cashew nuts.

