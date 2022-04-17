News Top Stories

Suspected fulani herders machete 77-year-old farmer in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure Comment(0)

A 77-year-old man has been attacked and macheted by suspected herdsmen in Ikakumo-Akoko, Akoko North East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

 

The farmer, identified as Benjamin Babatunde, was said to have been waylaid by the herders while working in his farm. It was gathered that the farmer had refused to give the herders money which was said to have infuriated them.

 

According to a resident in  the community, “the victim was in his farm when the bandits approached him. They demanded money and the farmer said he had no money on the farm.

 

“The next thing was the daggers they brought and matcheted the farmer thinking he was dead.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Soludo: We need new liberation movement

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Anambra State Governor- Elect, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has called for a new liberation movement in Africa and Nigeria that would promote the selfless service of political leaders.   Soludo was speaking at the 2021 Pioneer Class Graduation Ceremony of the School of Politics, Policy and Governance (SPPG) in Abuja yesterday with the theme: ” […]
News

2023: Ebonyi elders present Umahi for presidency

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Ebonyi Council of Elders yesterday adopted Governor Dave Umahi as candidate for the 2023 presidential election, saying their decision to present the governor for the exalted position is as a result of his track records as governor. The elders at a press conference addressed in Abakaliki, the state capital, by their Chairman, Ben Okah, described […]

Matawelle)
News

Dancing On The Blood Of Zamfarans….

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Recently , no fewer than 40 persons were reportedly killed following attacks by suspected bandits on some villages in Zamfara state. The villages are Wari Tsaune, Gidan Adamu, Gidan Maidawa of Faru, all in the Maradun Local Government Area of the state. It was also reported that the attacks left hundreds of others, including women […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica