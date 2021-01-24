News Top Stories

Suspected Fulani herdsmen ambush, shoot woman in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta Comment(0)

A woman, Morenikeji Salami has been attacked by suspected Fulani herdsmen along Oru – Awa road in Ijebu North Local Government Area of the Ogun State. The victim was reportedly going to her site when some Fulani herdsmen laid an ambush for her and opened fire on her vehicle.

 

The woman was later hit by the bullets which shattered her jaw and removed one of her fingers. The attack on the woman was recorded in a short video which had gone viral on Saturday.

 

Salami ran into some herds and attempted to make a quick escape, but was caught at the point and was attacked. In the over four minutes video clip being circulated on social media platforms, the woman, battling pains, was seen being treated in a hospital.

 

The victim was said to have been taken to a few hospitals, including the state-owned Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), but was denied treatment by the hospital. Salami said she had to travel to the General Hospital, Ikeja before she could get treatment.

 

When contacted to confirm the report, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi said the police had arrested three suspected Fulani herders in connection to the attack.

 

Oyeyemi disclosed that the incident occurred on Monday, January 11. The PPRO said the suspects are currently being interrogated at the Command’s headquarters, in Eleweran, Abeokuta. According to him, the Fulani herders who committed the crime had left their cattle on the spot and bolted away.

 

Oyeyemi said the police upon receipt of the information stormed the area and seized the cattle.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

India’s coronavirus cases hit 3.1m

Posted on Author Reporter

  India reported 61,408 coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking its total caseload past 3.1 million, data from the federal health ministry showed. India crossed the 3 million cases milestone on Sunday, 17 days after it crossed the 2 million mark. It is the worst-affected country in Asia, and third behind Brazil and […]
News

Visa ban: Include family members, assets, PDP tells U.S.

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday asked the United States (U.S.) to include family members and assets of people involved in undermining Kogi and Bayelsa governorship elections in nigeria in the visa ban imposed on some politicians. The party, which commended the U.S. government for taken such action, also called on the European Union (EU), […]
News

Antibiotic exposure in children can lead to chronic conditions

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Appolonia Adeyemi Researchers in the United States (U.S.) said children under age two who take antibiotics are at greater risk for childhood-onset asthma, respiratory allergies, eczema, celiac disease, obesity and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).   These are the findings of a paper written jointly by the Mayo Clinic and researchers at Rutgers University in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica