Suspected Fulani herdsmen ambush, shoot woman in Ogun

A woman, Morenikeji Salami has been attacked by suspected Fulani herdsmen along Oru – Awa road in Ijebu North Local Government Area of the Ogun State.

The victim was reportedly going to her site when some Fulani herdsmen laid an ambush for her and opened fire on her vehicle.

The woman was hit by the bullets which shattered her jaw and removed one of her fingers.

The attack on the woman was recorded in a short video which had gone viral on Saturday.

Salami ran into some herdsmen and attempted to make a quick escape, but was caught at the point and was attacked.

In the over four minutes video clip being circulated on social media platforms, the woman, battling pains, was seen being treated in a hospital.

The victim was said to have been taken to a few hospitals, including the state-owned Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) Shagamu, but was denied treatment by the hospital.

Salami said she had to travel to the General Hospital, Ikeja before she could get treatment.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi said the police had arrested three suspected Fulani herders in connection to the attack.

