Metro & Crime

Suspected Fulani herdsmen ambush, shoot woman in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

A woman, Morenikeji Salami has been attacked by suspected Fulani herdsmen along Oru – Awa road in Ijebu North Local Government Area of the Ogun State.

The victim was reportedly going to her site when some Fulani herdsmen laid an ambush for her and opened fire on her vehicle.

The woman was hit by the bullets which shattered her jaw and removed one of her fingers.

The attack on the woman was recorded in a short video which had gone viral on Saturday.

Salami ran into some herdsmen and attempted to make a quick escape, but was caught at the point and was attacked.

In the over four minutes video clip being circulated on social media platforms, the woman, battling pains, was seen being treated in a hospital.

The victim was said to have been taken to a few hospitals, including the state-owned Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) Shagamu, but was denied treatment by the hospital.

Salami said she had to travel to the General Hospital, Ikeja before she could get treatment.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi said the police had arrested three suspected Fulani herders in connection to the attack.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

NMA: Enugu poll show of shame to medicine profession  

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

…sets up committee to probe disrupted elections The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), has described the recent elections of its Enugu State branch, as a show of shame to the medicine profession.   Disturbed by the ugly development, the NMA, has set up a three-member committee led by a former President of the Association, Mike Ogirima with the immediate […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Edo Deputy Speaker, Idiaye, impeached; Asoro elected as replacement

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Deputy Speaker of the Edo House of Assembly Yekini Idiaye has been impeached. Idiaye is the lawmaker representing Akoko-Edo Constituency I in the assembly and was removed on Wednesday. His impeachment by lawmakers in the assembly comes days after he declared support for Osagie Ize-Iyamu, an opponent to the current governor Godwin Obaseki […]
Metro & Crime

IG deploys IRT, STS, other crack detectives to re-arrest fleeing Ibadan serial killer

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, with agency

…as angry youths attack Oyo Police Command The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has deployed additional investigative aids to Oyo State to complement the efforts of the Oyo State Police Command in the ongoing manhunt and efforts at re-arresting Sunday Shodipe, a prime suspect in the multiple murder of innocent citizens in Moniya, Akinyele Local […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica