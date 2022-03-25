Suspected Fulani herdsmen kill 3 farmers in Benue community

At least three farmers have been reportedly killed in a renewed attack by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State. Chairman of the local government, Mr. Alfred Atera, confirmed the killing yesterday saying herdsmen are now collaborating with Gana boys to kill innocent villagers. The bandits suspected to be loyal to the killed Benue warlord, Terwase Akwaza, aka Gana, had issued threats to the local government to invade the area after troops of Operation While Stroke killed four of their members in recent weeks.

Atera who said that Gana boys have formed alliance with herdsmen to attack the villagers, stressed that it was on the strength of this that the attack is continuing. The council boss who stated that the situation is calm added, “we have combed the entire place and we are not allowing them to cluster in one place again.

“Anywhere we see that they have formed a camp, we destroy the camp. So they are not settled to plan for a reprisal attack like they threatened. “We have reduced the Gana boys, but what they are doing is that anytime they want to attack, they plan with the herdsmen. They are the ones that invited them to come and cause mayhem in the land. So they are living together with them in the bush.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...