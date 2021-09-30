Suspected Fulani herdsmen kill 4 persons in Plateau

At least four persons were on Tuesday night confirmed killed in a fresh attack by suspected Fulani herdsmen on Bassa LGA of Plateau State. National Publicity Secretary of Irigwe Development Association (IDA) Mr Davidson Malison who confirmed the attack to New Telegraph yesterday morning in Jos said the attack took place around 6:50pm. “Around 6:50pm,three persons on a motorcycle were ambushed along Twin Hill Road, Jebbu Miango, Miango District of Rigwe Chiefdom, Bassa LGA where two were killed instantly and one sustained gunshot injuries. They were on their way from Jebbu Miango to Miango community when Fulani Terrorists laid ambush for them. The motorcycle was also burnt to ashes. “The same evening, two persons were killed in the farm at Nzhwerenvi, Jebbu Miango. He gave the names of those killed to include, Bitrus Bulus 45-years-old, Yakubu Chohu 35 -years- old, Friday Gani Kyeri 33-years-old and Kyeri Gani 19-years-old while, Musa Wah 27-yearsold was injured. The Plateau State Police Command is yet to confirm the attack.

