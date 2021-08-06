Suspected Fulani herdsmen kill 70 persons, burn 2500 houses

The Irigwe Development Association IDA has said that within six days, suspected Fulani marauders have killed 70 persons, burnt down 2500 houses, destroyed 1000 hectares of farmlands in Jebbu Miango and Kwall District of Irigwe Chiefdoms of Bassa Local Government of Plateau State.

National Publicity Secretary of the Irigwe Development Association, Mr Davidson Mallison while speaking to Journalists in Jebbu Miango community where houses were burnt down including the house of a former House Reps member which is close to the third Armour Division, Rukubu Barracks Jos said the attack is the worse hit in the community. According to him, from Saturday 31st July, to 4th August, 2021 the community has suffered series of suspected Fulani attacks without help from the security agencies.

“It is painful, barbaric and hurting that the last few days has been hell for the Jebbu Miango communities, since from 31st July to yesterday 4th August, 2021, 70 persons were killed, some still missing, 2500 houses burnt down, 1000 hectares of farmlands destroyed as well as domestic animals worth millions carted away.”

He said already thousands of people mostly women and children have been displaced and in dire need of food and shelter. However, former member representing Bassa and Jos North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Lumumba Adah Adeh has expressed sadness over the coordinated killings, burning of houses and destruction of farmlands by the suspected Fulani herdsmen. Hon. Adeh whose House was completely burnt down in Jebbu Miango, when speaking with Journalists on Thursday in Bassa described the incessant attacks of his community as unfortunate.

“I am saddened as you can see the entire community raised down, all the people have deserted their natural native abode with its consequences, pressure and pains against them. The most unfortunate aspect of this incident is that these marauders consistently attacks this village four consecutive days without being repealled by security agencies, especially that this community share a fence with the 3 armour Division where we have a GOC who doubles as the STF Commander.” The former lawmaker said must of the attacks were conceived, and they got the intelligence and information that marauders were coming and they passed the information to relevant agencies, but there was no response by the security which is the most painful aspect of it.

“This is a situation that begs the question that we are asking, if we are really part of this nation. You can imagine the situation, there was serious looting of household items that cannot be carried in their hands, but use vehicles and the path through roads that are supposed to be with security agencies, so you wander how it happened, like my house they went as far as carting away chicken in my poultry farm, generating set, water pomp machine, television, so is beyond mere attacks, but causing more pains to the communities. Also stealing, cutting down of crops, I think its just wickedness inflicting pains on the people.”

Adeh described the condition of his people as painful, saying they have to leave their houses and look for refuge. Meanwhile, the President of Evangelical church Winning All (ECWA) Rev. Dr Stephen Baba Panya has called on the state and federal governments and security agencies to intervene and prevail on the Nigerian Army and all security agencies to stop genocide in Plateau State. Rev. Panya in a Press Statement he signed and issued on Thursday in Jos said government must rise up to their responsibility of protecting lives and properties for all citizens irrespective of their tribes, ethnicity or religion, saying otherwise the country would fast degenerate into total anarchy. “For over 21 years, the Irigwe people of Miango, a predominant Christian community, have been under attacks from Fulani militia that resulted in loss of lives, properties and farmland.

The last two weeks, especially from Sunday 23rd July to Monday 2nd August, 2021 has been the worst nightmare of the entire Irigwe land. “The Fulani Militia, with every of their might have invaded not less than 15 villages, burnt and destroyed not less than 405 houses and churches inclusive, displaced about 20,000 people and destroyed thousands of hectares of farm crops. The main town of Jebbu Miango and its surrounding villages such as Kpachudu, Kpetenvie, Nche-Tahu, Tafigana, DTV and Zahwra are completely burnt down and displaced. Irigwe villages in Kwall and some in southern parts of Kaduna State have experienced similar attacks within the same period. Some of these villages include; Isho, Zirshe, Chuweh, Ntireku, Ghey, Kangbro, Dundu and Hwraa.

