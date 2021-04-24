Suspected Fulani herdsmen kill nine in Nasarawa

Suspected armed Fulani herdsmen have attacked Tiv farmers in Ajimaka, Gidan Rai and Ankoma communties in Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State killing nine people.

Eyewitness said the attackers, wielding AK-47 rifles, invaded the said villages at the early hours Saturday, shooting anyone on sight.

Eyewitness said the attackers also set fire on houses, food produce and other valuables during that attack.

It was learnt that the attack forced hundreds of people in the area to take refuge at Kadarko, Yelwata and Daisy, in Nasarawa and Benue states.

Deputy Chairman of Doma Local Area, Atukpa Osukunu, who confirmed the incident, said that attack was a reprisal for an earlier incident.

President of the Tiv Development Association (TIDA) in Nasarawa State, Comrade Peter Ahemba, who also condemned the incident to newsmen in Lafia, the state capital, lamented what he described as unprovocked attacks on Tiv farmers in parts of the state.