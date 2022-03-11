Suspected gunmen assassinate daughter of late Iyalode of Ibadan

Tragedy struck yesterday morning in Ibadan, Oyo State, when suspected gunmen stormed the Basorun area of Bodija, residence of the daughter of the late High Chief of Ibadanland, Iyalode Aminat Abiodun, and shot her dead. The slain woman named Fatimah, was said to be the only surviving daughter of the late Iyalode who died at 93 in 2018.

She was the female representative member of the 13-member Olubadan-in-Council then. The suspected gunmen, according to findings stormed her residence and shot her several times including on her head. Confirming the sad news, a member of the family told New Telegraph that: “I was just told that our sister, daughter of the late Iyalode Abiodun, was assassinated in Basorun, Bodija area of Ibadan. It was an unprovoked attack in her house given the fact that Fatimah was a peace loving person. Information I have says she was shot several times by the gunmen.

“Her influence had grown over the years and she used everything she had to promote humanity. This is a big loss to the family. I don’t have more information at this moment,” the source who preferred anonymity, said. When contacted for confirmation, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Adewale Osifeso, said in a text message that: “Updates would be provided in due course, please.”

